Intel taps Apple for potential investment, says report — companies said to be discussing ways to work together more closely

Intel is in preliminary discussions with Apple regarding a potential investment, according to Bloomberg, which cites sources familiar with the matter. The two companies are also reportedly exploring ways to work more closely together, although it remains to be seen whether any potential deals can be reached, as negotiations are in the early stages and may not come to fruition.

The reported talks with Apple follow a string of recent deals, including major funding from Nvidia and SoftBank, and conversion of CHIPS Act funding from the U.S. government to equity. These moves are believed to be a part of the company's revival strategy that not only includes securing money, but also securing commitments to use the company's products and services going forward to justify developing Intel's next-generation 14A process technology and building production capacities that will support the node.

