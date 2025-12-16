Qualcomm’s Ventana acquisition points to a long-term RISC-V strategy to complement its Arm lineup

Qualcomm has acquired Ventana Micro Systems, a RISC-V CPU specialist whose engineers have spent several years pushing the open instruction set toward high-performance server and edge designs. The deal brings Ventana’s core CPU talent in-house just as Qualcomm is broadening its compute ambitions well beyond smartphones, balancing Arm-based designs with a growing interest in RISC-V as AI continues to disrupt, well, everything.

Qualcomm is in the middle of expanding Oryon, its custom CPU architecture that debuted in Snapdragon X Elite and underpins its push into data center accelerators, Windows PCs, and automotive compute platforms. Adding Ventana gives Qualcomm direct access to a mature RISC-V design team, rather than relying solely on internal experimentation or third-party IP, and it does so as customers across all markets are asking questions about long-term architectural flexibility.

RISC-V as a hedge

Qualcomm executives have said publicly that the company is capable of building high-performance CPUs on RISC-V if it chooses to do so. The Ventana acquisition turns that assertion into reality, as the company’s work has focused on scalable, out-of-order RISC-V cores with features expected in enterprise-class CPUs, including coherent interconnects and virtualization support. Folding that expertise into Qualcomm reduces the friction of turning RISC-V from a research effort into a deployment-ready option.