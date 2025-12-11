Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic join forces to form Agentic AI alliance, according to report — organization backed by the Linux Foundation is set to create open source standards for AI agents

Many of the world's largest AI tech companies are going to start working together on some of their shared problems. Microsoft, Google, Anthropic, OpenAI, and a number of other related companies are going to team up as part of the Agentic Artificial Intelligence Foundation, as reported by The Information. Managed by The Linux Foundation, the group will work on developing key open source tools and standards for AI agents, and will share their findings with each other on solving key technical problems.

However, as signs mount that agentic AI is not particularly effective at replacing workers, and rumors of the AI bubble stretching to its limits continue to swirl, agents need to impress, especially if they're being hailed as the next big thing in the AI landscape.

(Image credit: Google)

AI agents have long been seen as a next-generation development for the latest large language models that would finally realize their potential. Th