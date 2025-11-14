Anthropic says it has foiled the first-ever AI-orchestrated cyber attack, originating from China — company alleges attack was run by Chinese state-sponsored group

AI just went from vibe hacking to a nation-state-sponsored cyberattack.

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just published a report detailing how its agentic coding tool was used in a cyberattack that targeted 30 institutions, including tech, finance, and chemical manufacturing companies, plus some government agencies. The company alleges that a Chinese state-sponsored group was behind the campaign, and that it used a jailbroken version of Claude to conduct the sophisticated attack. According to Anthropic, this is the first time an AI-orchestrated cyber attack has been reported.

The company says that although AI with agentic capabilities has increased its usefulness in productivity-related tasks, it has also allowed bad actors to take advantage of AI tools to execute complicated attacks without needing constant human supervision. Although LLMs typically have built-in safeguards to prevent them from being used in criminal acts, the recent event showed that there are ways to circumvent this.

The attack was allegedly conducted in five phases — in Phase 1, the human operator assigns a target to Claude. In Phase 2, the AI is instructed to conduct its initial reconnaissance, using scan, search, data retrieval, and code analysis tools to deliver an initial analysis and summary of the target to its operator. Phase 3 is a more targeted version of Phase 2, where the AI runs a vulnerability scan based on its findings to determine how it will compromise the target.

