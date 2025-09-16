Google terminates 200 AI contractors — 'ramp-down' blamed, but workers claim questions over pay and job insecurity are the real reason behind layoffs

News
By published

Some believe they were let go because of complaints over working conditions and compensation.

Google CEO Sundar Pinchai waving.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

Google has laid off over 200 contractors who worked on improving its AI product offerings, Gemini, and search AI overviews, according to Wired. Some were told it was part of a "ramp-down" on the project they were working on, but others believe it was due to complaints made over pay and working conditions. These laid-off contractors join hundreds of other AI-related contractors who have been fired from other major AI firms like xAI and Meta in recent months.

For the first half of 2025, AI growth was everywhere, and all the major companies were spending big to try to get ahead. Meta was offering individuals hundreds of millions to join its ranks, and entire companies were swallowed up in the race to be the first to the next big development in AI technology. But while announcements of enormous industry deals continue, there's also a lot of talk of contraction, particularly when it comes to lower-level positions like data annotation and AI response rating.

TOPICS
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    I have zero confidence in my ability to predict the future, but there are certainly some subtle signs that the AI bubble could be as short-lived as the dotcom bubble.
    Reply