Amazon unveils 192-core Graviton5 CPU with massive 180 MB L3 cache in tow — ambitious server silicon challenges high-end AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon in the cloud

This month, Amazon Web Services introduced the Graviton5, its fifth-generation custom general-purpose server processor, designed to compete against industry-standard CPUs from AMD and Intel in AWS's data centers. The new processor extends AWS's in-house Arm-based CPU program with a CPU that packs up to 192 cores and 180 MB of L3 cache, and is designed to compete with higher-end AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors, potentially replacing some of them in AWS data centers.

At a glance

The AWS Graviton5 processor is fabricated using a 3nm-class process, likely by TSMC. The processor integrates 192 Neoverse V3 cores alongside an assumed 180 MB L3 cache. AWS says that the new CPU will deliver 25% higher performance compared to its predecessor, which appears to be conservative, as the Graviton5 offers a twofold increase in the number of cores. The chip uses the Armv9.2 ISA that brings several microarchitecture enhancements and a fivefold increase in L3 cache size.

(Image credit: Arm)

The new processor is now available in Amazon EC2 M9g instances in preview, while compute-optimized C9g and memory-focused R9g variants are scheduled for launch in 2026. The current EC2 M9g instances are up to 30% faster for databases, up to 35% faster for web applications, and up to 35% faster for machine learning workloads compared to M8g, according to AWS.