Amazon unveils 192-core Graviton5 CPU with massive 180 MB L3 cache in tow — ambitious server silicon challenges high-end AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon in the cloud

This month, Amazon Web Services introduced the Graviton5, its fifth-generation custom general-purpose server processor, designed to compete against industry-standard CPUs from AMD and Intel in AWS's data centers. The new processor extends AWS's in-house Arm-based CPU program with a CPU that packs up to 192 cores and 180 MB of L3 cache, and is designed to compete with higher-end AMD EPYC and Intel Xeon processors, potentially replacing some of them in AWS data centers.

The new processor is now available in Amazon EC2 M9g instances in preview, while compute-optimized C9g and memory-focused R9g variants are scheduled for launch in 2026. The current EC2 M9g instances are up to 30% faster for databases, up to 35% faster for web applications, and up to 35% faster for machine learning workloads compared to M8g, according to AWS.