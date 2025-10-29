Nvidia reveals Vera Rubin Superchip for the first time — incredibly compact board features 88-core Vera CPU, two Rubin GPUs, and 8 SOCAMM modules

At its GTC keynote in DC on Tuesday, Nvidia unveiled its next-generation Vera Rubin Superchip, comprising two Rubin GPUs for AI and HPC as well as its custom 88-core Vera CPU. All three components will be in production this time next year, Nvidia says.

"This is the next generation Rubin," said Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, at GTC. "While we are shipping GB300, we are preparing Rubin to be in production this time next year, maybe slightly earlier. […] This is just an incredibly beautiful computer. So, this is amazing, this is 100 PetaFLOPS [of FP4 performance for AI]."

Indeed, Nvidia's Superchips tend to look more like a motherboard (on an extremely thick PCB) rather than a 'chip' as they carry a general-purpose custom CPU and two high-performance compute GPUs for AI and HPC workloads. The Vera Rubin Superchip is not an exception, and the board carries Nvidia's next-generation 88-core Vera CPU surrounded by SOCAMM2 memory modules carrying LPDDR memory and two Rubin GPUs covered with two large rectangular aluminum heat spreaders.

Markings on the Rubin GPU say that they were packaged in Taiwan on the 38th week of 2025, which is late September, something that proves that the company has been playing with the new processor for some time now. The size of the heatspreader is about the same size as the heatspreader of Blackwell processors, so we cannot figure out the exact size of GPU packaging or die sizes of compute chiplets. Meanwhile, the Vera CPU does not seem to be monolithic as it has visible internal seams, implying that we are dealing with a multi-chiplet design.

(Image credit: Nvidia/YouTube)

A picture of the board that Nvidia demonstrated once again reveals that each Rubin GPU is comprised of two compute chiplets, eight HBM4 memory stacks, and one or two I/O chiplets. Interestingly, but this time around, Nvidia demonstrated the Vera CPU with a very distinct I/O chiplet located next to it. Also, the image shows green features coming from the I/O pads of the CPU die, the purpose of which is unknown. Perhaps, some of Vera's I/O capabilities are enabled by external chiplets that are located beneath the CPU itself. Of course, we are speculating, but there is definitely an intrigue with the Vera processor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nvidia/YouTube) (Image credit: Nvidia/YouTube)

Interestingly, the Vera Rubin Superchip board no longer has industry-standard slots for cabled connectors. Instead, there are two NVLink backplane connectors on top to connect GPUs to the NVLink switch, enabling scale-up scalability within a rack and three connectors on the bottom edge for power, PCIe, CXL, and so on.

In general, Nvidia's Vera Rubin Superchip board looks quite baked, so expect the unit to ship sometime in late 2026 and get deployed by early 2027.

