Nvidia CEO Huang says upcoming DGX Spark systems are powered by N1 silicon — confirms GB10 Superchip and N1/N1X SoCs are identical

Yesterday, Nvidia and Intel lifted the curtain on a historic collaboration that will see the two chipmakers jointly develop a myriad of CPU and GPU products. While future solutions like the "Intel x86 RTX SoC" were the focus of the announcement, some clarification was also shed on existing projects. Chief among these was Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang saying that the upcoming, long-rumored N1 SoC is essentially the same as the GB10 Superchip that's been out for a while.

For some context, Nvidia has never officially unveiled the N1/N1X SoCs, but speculation sparked from CES 2025's announcement of Project DIGITS, where the company revealed its collaboration with MediaTek. From that came the GB10 "Superchip," which is part of the company's DGX Spark lineup, and multiple vendors have already released their iterations of it. The GB10 is aimed squarely at AI workloads, offering supercomputer-like performance at home. It includes a 20-core ARM-based CPU developed in conjunction with MediaTek, along with a powerful Blackwell-based GPU chiplet.

Nvidia DGX Spark and DGX Station (Image credit: Nvidia)

The N1 SoC shares the same specs, at least according to previous leaks and rumors, featuring 6,144 CUDA cores for its GPU - same as the desktop RTX 5070 - and a 20-core CPU split across two clusters, built using Nvidia's Grace architecture. Back in July, we saw a Geekbench score surface for the N1X, which allegedly confirmed these specs, giving credence to the fact that GB10 and N1 are intrinsically tied. Of course, just because two products are closely linked to each other doesn't mean they're the same, but all signs pointed toward identical chips being used across the board.

That notion has just been legitimized by Jensen Huang, who said the following in a webcast last night, "We also have a new ARM product that's called N1. And that product is - that processor is going to go into the DGX Spark and many other versions of products like that. And so we're super excited about the ARM road map, and this doesn't affect any of that."

According to Nvidia's CEO, the silicon powering the GB10 — which itself is what powers DGX Spark — is identical to the N1/N1X SoC. Especially the part about "many other versions" confirms that N1 could simply be a slightly lower-binned version of the full-fat GB10. After all, the latter is meant for client devices like laptops and desktops, whereas the GB10 targets professionals. The distinction matters because N1 represents Nvidia's first serious attempt at taking their in-house CPU cores mainstream (following Tegra).

Nvidia Tegra X1 (Image credit: Nvdia)

Unfortunately, that's the only statement pertaining to N1, so we still don't know when it will actually launch. But at least it's out there now that GB10, which should already be in the hands of some, is what Nvidia will eventually release in the future, just with a different target audience in mind. Given Nvidia's new deal with Intel, the interest in developing ARM-based products might collide with x86-based solutions that Intel specializes in. However, that's apparently not an issue, and both roadmaps will continue forward at full force, unaffected by each other.

The N1 SoC has already been tested on Windows, which suggests that the chip is getting closer to its Windows-on-ARM destination day by day. The GB10, on the other hand, is not exactly intended for Microsoft's operating system; rather, it is a Linux-based DGX OS that's optimized for local AI, datacenter, and other professional workloads. With that said, since the N1 technically doesn't even exist yet, there is no confirmation for it eventually running on Windows (despite the obvious implication), and Jensen Huang did not comment on it either.

