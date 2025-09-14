Nvidia rumored to ditch its first-gen custom memory form factor for newer version — SOCAMM1 for faster ‘SOCAMM2’ standard

Revised spec now being sampled by Micron, Samsung, and SK.

Nvidia has reportedly cancelled its first-gen SOCAMM (System-on-Chip Attached Memory Module) rollout and is shifting development focus to a new version known as SOCAMM2. This is according to Korean outlet ETNews citing unnamed industry sources. Based on a machine translation, the outlet claims that SOCAMM1 was halted after technical setbacks and that SOCAMM2 sample testing is now underway with all three major memory vendors.

The abandonment of SOCAMM1, if accurate, resets what was expected to be a fast-tracked rollout of modular LPDDR-based memory in Nvidia’s data center stack. SOCAMM has been positioned as a new class of high-bandwidth, low-power memory for AI servers, delivering similar benefits to HBM but at a lower cost.

Nvidia has not commented on the report — and never comments on rumors in any case — and none of the memory vendors have confirmed a change in direction. But with demand for AI memory exploding, and HBM supply becoming more and more constrained, SOCAMM is shaping up to become a major component in Nvidia’s silicon roadmap, making a jump from SOCAMM1 to SOCAMM2 a feasible move.

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 

  • bit_user
    The article said:
    SOCAMM (System-on-Chip Attached Memory Module)
    Huh? Is that really what it stands for??

    I figured SOCAMM was mixing the terms SODIMM (Small-Outline DIMM) and CAMM (Compression-Attached Memory Module), to give us a Small-Outline Compression-Attached Memory Module. That at least would make more sense. Nothing about SOCAMM directly involves a system-on-a-chip, so far as I'm aware.

    I can definitely find examples consistent with my reading of it, but I haven't yet come across an official source.
    https://embeddedcomputing.com/technology/storage/socamm-the-new-memory-kid-on-the-ai-block https://www.fierceelectronics.com/embedded/microns-new-socamm-memory-device-part-nvidia-blackwell-ultra https://www.ainvest.com/news/micron-leads-nvidia-preferred-supplier-generation-socamm-memory-solution-2506/
