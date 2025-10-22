Nvidia's homegrown memory design is almost standardized and ready for everyone to use — JEDEC says SOCAMM2 compact DRAM module for AI servers boasts higher speeds and broader compatibility

News
By published

Nvidia-backed SOCAMM needed more refinement to be production-ready

Micron SOCAMM module
(Image credit: Micron)

SOCAMM2 is on track to become the definitive version of the SOCAMM standard very soon. JEDEC has announced that SOCAMM2's design is nearing completion and will take advantage of the same LPDDR5X memory type as its predecessor. Two upgrades will be added to SOCAMM2: an SPD profile (what most might refer to as a "JEDEC profile") and improved LPDDR5X transfer rates of up to 9600 MT/s.

The new memory type will be incorporated into next-gen AI servers, says JEDEC. Although no official announcements have been made, Nvidia seems likely to take another shot at introducing SOCAMM2 alongside its Vera CPUs on its next-generation Rubin platform. Servers integrating the first SOCAMM memory modules were reportedly abandoned by Nvidia due to technical difficulties.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more RAM News
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • edzieba
    SOCAMM is a more compact version of traditional DRAM DIMMs that purports to be more power-efficient.
    And more importantly, it achieves that lower power at higher bandwidths, as it avoids all the signal integrity issues of DIMM slots and gets close to the performance of DRAM dies directly soldered to the host PCB.
    The improvement in packaging volume over right-angle SODIMM slots is a minor factor at most.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    edzieba said:
    The improvement in packaging volume over right-angle SODIMM slots is a minor factor at most.
    What I think SOCAMM/2 does right that spoiled the prior CAMM designs is the fact that it's single-sided. Heat is becoming a significant issue for DDR5 scaling, hence why I think it was a bad decision for those other designs to put DRAM chips on the underside, where they'd be sandwiched against the motherboard.
    Reply