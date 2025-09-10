Nvidia Rubin CPX forms one half of new, "disaggregated" AI inference architecture — approach splits work between compute- and bandwidth-optimized chips for best performance

News
By published

Nvidia's "disaggregated" inference strategy will combine HBM-equipped Rubin GPUs with new Rubin CPX chips.

Rubin CPX GPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has announced its new Rubin CPX GPU today, a "purpose-built GPU designed to meet the demands of long-context AI workloads." The Rubin CPX GPU, not to be confused with a plain Rubin GPU, is an AI accelerator/GPU focused on maximizing the inference performance of the upcoming Vera Rubin NVL144 CPX rack.

As AI workloads evolve, the computing architectures designed to power them are evolving in tandem. Nvidia's new strategy for boosting inference, termed disaggregated inference, relies on multiple distinct types of GPUs working in tandem to reach peak performance. Compute-focused GPUs will handle what it calls the "context phase," while different chips focused on memory bandwidth will handle the throughput-intensive "generation phase."

TOPICS
Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.