China's latest GPU arrives with claims of CUDA compatibility and RT support — Fenghua No.3 also boasts 112GB+ of HBM memory for AI

While Innosilicon Technology's products may not be prominently featured on the list of the best graphics cards, the company has been hard at work developing its Fenghua (translated as Fantasy) series of graphics cards. As ITHome reported, Innosilicon recently unveiled the Fenghua No. 3, the company's latest flagship GPU. The company promises that its third GPU iteration is a significant advancement over its predecessors.

While previous Fenghua No.1 and Fenghua No.2 graphics cards were based on Imagination Technologies' PowerVR IP, the new Fenghua No.3 leverages the open-source RISC-V architecture instead. The graphics card reportedly borrows a page from OpenCore Institute's Nanhu V3 project.

The company representative didn't provide any more details on the Fenghua No.3 during the launch event, only that it features a home-grown design from the ground up. The Fenghua No.3 is also purportedly compatible with Nvidia's proprietary CUDA platform, which could open many doors for the graphics card if it holds true.

The Fenghua No.3 is designed for a bunch of different workloads, as Innosilicon describes it as an "all-function GPU" (translation). The company plans to deploy the graphics card in different sectors, including AI, scientific computing, CAD work, medical imaging, and gaming. Therefore, it's safe to assume there will be other variants of the Fenghua No.3.

The Fenghua No.3 is a jack of all trades

From a gaming perspective, the Fenghua No.3 claims support for the latest APIs, including DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenGL 4.6. The graphics card is also reportedly equipped to support ray tracing. The team demonstrated the Fenghua No.3 in titles such as Tomb Raider, Delta Force, and Valorant at the press conference, and reports claim that the gameplay was smooth. However, there was no available information on game settings, resolution, and actual frame rates, so take these claims with a grain of salt.

The Fenghua No.3 reportedly comes equipped with 112GB+ of HBM memory, making it an ideal product for AI. A single Fenghua No. 3 can handle 32B and 72B LLM models, while eight of them in unison work with 671B and 685B parameter models. Innosilicon claims unconditional support for the DeepSeek V3, R1, and V3.1 models, as well as the Qwen 2.5 and Qwen 3 model families.

Innosilicon also boasted that the Fenghua No.3 is China's first graphics card to support the YUV444 format, which offers the best color detail and fidelity—a feature particularly beneficial for users who perform extensive CAD industrial work or video editing. The manufacturer also highlighted the Fenghua No.3's support for 8K (7680 x 4320) displays. The graphics card can drive up to six 8K monitors at 30 Hz.

The Fenghua No.3 is the world's first graphics card to offer native support for DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine). It enables the precise visualization of X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds on standard monitors, eliminating the need for costly, specialized grayscale medical displays.

China's semiconductor industry is gradually improving. Although it is unlikely to rival that of the United States in the near future, it may not necessarily need to do so. China's primary goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in key areas. Announcements such as the Fenghua No.3 may seem insignificant individually. Collectively, they might amass into substantial progress, akin to accumulating grains of sand that eventually form a small beach.

