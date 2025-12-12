Cambricon targets 500,000 AI chips in 2026 as China accelerates domestic hardware push — low yields and limited HBM supply could threaten chip ambitions

Cambricon Technologies is preparing one of the most aggressive production ramp-ups attempted by a Chinese AI chipmaker. According to figures reported by Bloomberg, the company aims to deliver around 500,000 AI accelerators in 2026, including as many as 300,000 units of its Siyuan 590 and 690 processors.

These numbers, which would more than triple Cambricon’s 2025 output, come at a time when Chinese companies are reworking their hardware roadmaps in response to U.S. export controls and general geopolitical uncertainty. It also brings the limits of China’s current semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to the surface, which will play as large a role in market demand in determining what Cambricon can successfully ship.

The Siyuan line has become the company’s flagship portfolio for training and inference. Cambricon already counts ByteDance as its largest customer and is expected to expand engagements with Alibaba as these firms scale their domestic AI clusters.

That shift is being shaped partly by domestic policy, with Chinese officials having spent much of the last few months urging major buyers to reduce their reliance on Nvidia hardware. That has created an opening for Cambricon and fellow domestic suppliers.

Foundry constraints