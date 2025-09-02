YMTC and CXMT team up to accelerate Chinese domestic HBM production — partnership brings hybrid bonding and DRAM expertise together

DigiTimes reported today that Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp. (YMTC) is preparing an entry into DRAM fabrication and exploring a partnership with ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to target High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), the premium DRAM stacked beside many of the highest-performance AI accelerators.

This move would align China’s top NAND maker with its leading DRAM supplier at a time when HBM is the hottest component in the data center and the Chinese government is eager to reduce reliance on big-three memory giants Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron.

Two memory giants, one goal

HBM has become the memory market’s growth engine, driven by GPUs and custom AI silicon. Washington has noticed. The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security’s December 2024 rulemaking explicitly adds controls on HBM alongside new restrictions on chipmaking gear, ultimately tightening China’s access to the technology that feeds AI compute. This policy backdrop helps explain why we might see a YMTC-CXMT collab.

On the ground, CXMT has been pushing up the curve. Reporting through 2024 and into this year indicates that the company produced HBM2 and is pursuing HBM3 on an accelerated timetable. Multiple Chinese outlets and researchers describe a 2026-2027 HBM3 and HBM3E production window. This, according to analysts , puts the company on a trajectory that places CXMT several years behind the Korean leaders, but on a much faster cadence.

Where YMTC fits in

YMTC’s value in this potential partnership isn’t as much about DRAM pedigree as it is bonding expertise. The company’s ‘Xtacking’ architecture, a wafer-to-wafer process that TechInsights has described as a leading implementation of hybrid bonding, has been used to mass-produce 3D NAND for years. This expertise is highly relevant at a time when the wider HBM industry is steadily migrating toward hybrid bonding to raise bandwidth and improve thermal performance as stack heights grow.

The packaging chain is also being built domestically. Reuters reported in 2024 that Chinese firms, including CXMT and Wuhan Xinxin, were developing HBM packaging methods, with Tongfu Microelectronics moving into assembly . As advanced packaging becomes a practical gate on HBM supply, outsourcing semiconductor assembly and test like this is virtually unavoidable if fabs want to scale output.

Ultimately, situations like this don’t arise in a vacuum. The U.S. has continued to tighten controls around Chinese fabs. Today’s news on TSMC’s Nanjing plant losing fast-track status highlights yet again how export licensing is becoming more granular and time-consuming as the U.S. attempts to hamper China's advanced semiconductor production.

Even if a future YMTC-CXMT partnership delivers, tool availability and customer qualification will determine whether Chinese HBM can scale beyond the domestic market.