AMD confirms security vulnerability on Zen 5-based CPUs that generates potentially predictable keys — RDSEED fix coming through an AGESA firmware update for desktop chips

RDSEED failures are incorrectly being flagged as correct, leading to potentially predictable encryption keys being generated by the random number generator.

EPYC Turin
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has confirmed the existence of RDSEED failure on CPUs based on its latest Zen 5 architecture, a critical security vulnerability in its hardware-based random number generator. The company has confirmed the fault could lead to the random number generator putting out keys that aren't fully unpredictable, opening up a vulnerability to users.

AMD is labeling the fault "AMD-SB-7055" and classifying it as a high-severity issue. Mitigations for the issues are rolling out now through January 2026, depending on the CPU mode. For instance, AMD has already rolled out mitigations of the issue for EPYC 9005 CPUs. Mitigations for AMD's consumer-based Zen 5 chips, including the Ryzen 9000 series, AI Max 300 series, Threadripper 9000 series, and Ryzen Z2 series, are coming out on November 25th.

