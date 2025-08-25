AMD mobile CPU roadmap leak claims Zen 6 arrives in 2027

A Spain-based laptop maker has inadvertently leaked (via @x86deadandback) what seems to be AMD's Mobile CPU roadmap for the next two years. The roadmap spans from 2024 to 2027 and covers processors based on the Zen 4, Zen 5, and Zen 6 microarchitectures, but it isn't an official roadmap from AMD.



According to the roadmap, while AMD will continue to be aggressive in the laptop market to gain market share from Intel, it looks like going forward, it will consolidate its product families to offer a more consistent user experience across different segments. Keep in mind that since the roadmap comes from an unofficial source, it may contain inaccuracies.

High-end ang gaming segments

The ultimate gaming notebooks today use AMD's Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, 9955HX, or 9850HX 'Fire Range' processors with up to 16 Zen 5 cores. These CPUs — which are essentially AMD's Ryzen 9000-series 'Granite Ridge' processors in a BGA package for laptops — will continue to serve its market segments till 2027, when it is expected be replaced by AMD's codenamed Ryzen 'Gator Range' processors based on the Zen 6 microarchitecture and featuring an NPU with performance of over 40 TOPS and thus supporting all Copilot+ features.

It is unclear whether these Gator Range CPUs will also pack Zen 6 core complex dies (CCDs) and an IO die (IOD) originally intended for desktops to serve elite gaming notebooks, but this is certainly one of the possibilities.

Interestingly, but for now, AMD's roadmap does not list any replacements for its Strix Halo processors that have the ultimate built-in GPU, and the slide indicates that these parts will be available till at least the end of 2027.

Premium and mainstream segments

Speaking of Zen 6, AMD is allegedly prepping Medusa Point processors based on the Zen 6 microarchitecture and made on a 3nm-class fabrication technology in an FP10 packaging for premium laptops in 2027 as well as Medusa BB (Medusa Baby) CPUs for mainstream notebooks in the second half of 2027 (keep in mind that the slide does not specifically attributes Zen 6 or 3nm to Medusa Baby).

The roadmap does not disclose the core count of these products, though given the fact that they are made on a 3nm-class fabrication node and rather aggressive core count increase by competing processors from Intel, it is reasonable to expect Medusa Point and Medusa Baby to gain the number of cores compared to the chips that they replace.

But before Zen 6-based Medusa Point and Medusa Baby arrive in 2027, AMD is said to introduce its codenamed Gorgon Point processor that will replace Ryzen AI 300-series 'Strix Point' and 'Krackan Point' as well as Ryzen 8000-series 'Hawk Point' in the premium segment in 2026. As a result, AMD will offer Zen 5 across all of its premium offerings in 2026. Meanwhile, Copilot+-capable NPU will be inside all of AMD's processors (except low-end Ryzen 7020-series) in 2027.

The Gorgon Point will feature up to twelve Zen 5 cores and a new NPU with up to 55 TOPS performance. The unit will be made on a 4nm-class manufacturing technology (so AMD could save on design implementation and photomasks) and will span from a 15W to a 54W configurable TDP, thus serving multiple notebook classes.

One interesting thing to note is that while Gorgon Point clearly replaces Zen 5-powered Strix Point and Krackan Point in AMD's roadmap, it pushes Zen 4-based Hawk Point 8C to the lower-end mainstream segment, where it is set to serve till the second half of 2027 when it will be replaced by Medusa Baby.

Zen 2 for the entry level

As for entry-level machines, AMD will continue offering its Ryzen 7020-series 'Mendocino' processors with up to four Zen cores and RDNA 2 graphics for this segment for years to come. Apparently, the company believes that these CPUs are competitive enough with products like Intel's Twin Lake-N, so it does not make a lot of sense to replace them.

