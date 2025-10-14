AMD and Intel celebrate first anniversary of x86 alliance — new security features coming to x86 CPUs

News
By published

The x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group turns one year old.

Core ultra 200S CPU
(Image credit: Intel)

AMD and Intel are celebrating one year since the formation of the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, an alliance designed to coordinate the evolution of the x86 instruction set architecture (ISA) and ensure that new features are supported by both leading CPU designers. In the first year, AMD and Intel have managed to ratify four new features that are set to be supported by the upcoming processors from these companies, including long-awaited memory tagging.

The new cross-vendor capabilities agreed upon by AMD and Intel are ACE (Advanced Matrix Extension) and AVX10 to enhance the performance of matrix multiplication and vector operations, as well as FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) and ChkTag (x86 Memory Tagging) to reduce latency between software and hardware, as well as to detect errors like buffer overflows or use-after free bugs.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

See more CPUs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    The new cross-vendor capabilities agreed upon by AMD and Intel are ...
    APX is conspicuous in its absence. It seems already baked into upcoming Intel cores (Nova Lake, Diamond Rapids?). I hope it doesn't get fused off, for lack of an agreed standard!

    The article said:
    With the ratification by the x86 EDA, AVX10 and AMX will be supported by AMD's next-generation processors, though we can only wonder whether this will happen with Zen 6 or already with Zen 7. Other capabilities are less well-known.
    Well, AVX10.1 should be trivial to implement, if you've already got a fairly complete AVX-512 implementation (as AMD does). So, I'd be surprised if it's not included in Zen 6.

    AMX is another can of worms, entirely. It adds a lot of bloat to each core, since it adds 8 kB of ISA register state and requires a "sea of MACs" for a worthwhile implementation. I don't foresee either Intel or AMD putting it in all of their client cores any time soon. That still leaves open the question of whether to put it in CCD chiplets, so long as AMD continues to share them between client & server, but I'd bet it's not happening for Zen 6, at the very least.

    There's a lot else they seem not to have unified on, such as the memory encryption extensions they each developed and AMD's INVLPGB, which does remote shoot-downs of pages in other cores' TLBs. It's good to see standardization on FRED, at least.
    Reply
  • Stomx
    bit_user said:
    if you've already got a fairly complete AVX-512 implementation (as AMD does). So, I'd be surprised if it's not included in Zen 6.
    Have you really seen any improvement with it more than few percents? Ian Cutress 5x speedups with AVX512 look like a hoax "Some engineer at Intel who then left Intel improved my code with AVX512, I do not know how and what he has done there..."
    Reply