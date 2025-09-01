Intel patents 'Software Defined Supercore' — Mimicking ultra-wide execution using multiple cores

Reverse Hyper-Threading?

Intel
Intel has patented a technology it calls 'Software Defined Supercore' (SDC) that enables software to fuse the capabilities of multiple cores to assemble a virtual ultra-wide 'supercore' capable of improving single-thread performance, provided that it has enough parallel work. If the technology works as it is designed to, then Intel's future CPUs could offer an single-thread performance in select applications that can use SDC. For now this is just a patent which may, or may not become a reality.

Intel's Software Defined Supercore (SDC) technologies combine two or more physical CPU cores to cooperate as a single high-performance virtual core by dividing a single thread's instructions into separate blocks and executing them in parallel. Each core runs a distinct portion of the program, while specialized sync and data-transfer instructions ensure the original program order is preserved to maximize instructions per clock (IPC) with minimal overhead. This approach is designed to improve single-thread performance without increasing clock speeds or building wide monolithic cores, which increases power consumption and/or transistor budgets.

On the hardware side of matters, each core in an SDC-enabled system includes a small dedicated hardware module that manages synchronization, register transfers, and memory ordering between paired cores. These modules use a reserved memory region — called the wormhole address space — for coordinating live-in/live-out data and sync operations to ensure that instructions from separate cores retire in the correct program order. The design supports in-order and out-of-order cores, and requires minimal changes to the existing execution engine, which means it is tiny in terms of die space that it takes.

