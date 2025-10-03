Intel's next-gen Nova Lake and Diamond Rapids microarchitectures get official confirmation — Latest ISA reference doc details the P-Cores and E-Cores upcoming CPUs will use

Validating previous leaks.

Intel is thought to be working on its Panther Lake lineup of mobile CPUs set to release toward the end of this year or early in 2026. Beyond that, the 2026 roadmap is filled with its Nova Lake client processors and Diamond Rapids server processors, and while most of the news surrounding these has come from the rumor mill, we've just got a major official confirmation from Intel itself.

On the server side, the Diamond Rapids lineup of Xeon CPUs was recently tipped to use Panther Cove P-Cores. Just as a refresher, Intel is currently running two parallel Xeon families: one shipping with only E-Cores (Forrest designation) and one with only P-Cores (Rapids designation); Diamond Rapids is the latter. Unfortunately, these Panther Cove P-Cores will not bring back SMT to Intel's workstation SKUs, but that will reportedly be addressed with the follow-up Coral Rapids family.

A reference to Panther Cove-X also exists in the documentation, assuming it's a variant of the standard P-Core, but there's no additional info on this. Diamond Rapids will focus on pushing core density, reportedly offering up to 192 cores to compete with AMD's Zen 6-based EPYC lineup.

In the ISA document, there was also a reference to Wildcat Lake, the update to Twin Lake (Alder Lake-N) APUs, confirming that they're on the way as well — currently rumored to launch with Panther Lake as lower-end mobile options, contrasting with Panther Lake's mid-to-high-tier target audience. These will feature the Cougar Cove P-Cores and Darkmont E-Cores (the same as the ones on Panther Lake). That's a lot of bodies of water and animals we've mentioned in one article.

