Intel's Xeon 7 'Diamond Rapids' to reportedly pack 192 cores, 16 memory channels, and 500 watts of power consumption

Intel's next-generation Xeon processor, codenamed Diamond Rapids, will reportedly utilize a new platform with a 9324-pin LGA socket, indicating a revised memory subsystem and PCIe lane configuration. But a leaked slide published on Sunday by X86 is dead&back reveals that the new CPU could feature up to 192 high-performance cores as well as eight or 16 DDR5 memory channels. Please note that we are dealing with information from an unofficial source, so please take it with a grain of salt.

Intel's rumored specs for the Xeon 7 'Diamond Rapids' processor include up to 192 cores, an eight-channel or 16-channel memory subsystem, and a thermal design power of 500W. We already know that Intel's Diamond Rapids processors will use 2nd Generation MRDIMM memory modules, which will support data transfer rates higher than 8800 MT/s supported by existing Xeon 6 'Granite Rapids.' If these next-generation processors support 12,800 MT/s memory modules, the entire memory subsystem of these CPUs would support a peak bandwidth of over 1.6 TB/s, representing a significant increase compared to existing designs (approximately 844 GB/s for Granite Rapids).

Diamond Rapids 192 P cores 500w TDP48 cores per tile. pic.twitter.com/Bx9JYEtg0RJuly 6, 2025

If the slide accurately depicts Diamond Rapids, then the CPU will use up to six chiplets: up to four compute tiles (produced using Intel 18A fabrication process and packing up to 48 cores) and two I/O tiles that will control memory interfaces, PCIe 6.x lanes with or without CXL on top, UPI, and even additional PCIe 4.x lanes.

Intel's Diamond Rapids processors for data centers will use high-performance cores based on the Panther Cove microarchitecture. One of the peculiarities of this microarchitecture is the improved efficiency of AMX extensions, which will add support for FP8 and TF32 data formats.

The upcoming Xeon 7 'Diamond Rapids' processors will reportedly belong to the Oak Stream platform that will support one, two, or four sockets as well as PCIe Gen 6 interconnections. The CPUs will come in an LGA9324 package, which enables Intel to support up to 16 DDR5 memory channels and an unknown number of PCIe 6.x lanes as well as deliver up to 500W of power and considerably more at peaks.

The slide says that Intel plans to release its Diamond Rapids processors in 2026. However, by now, Intel has not formally announced that the CPU has been taped in or powered on, which is a bit surprising. To that end, we can only wonder when in 2026 these processors will become available.

Intel's Xeon 'Diamond Rapids' processor will have to compete against AMD's EPYC 'Venice' CPUs based on the Zen 6 architecture and featuring up to 256 cores.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.