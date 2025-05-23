Intel launches three new Xeon 6 P-Core CPUs, will debut in Nvidia DGX B300 AI systems

Intel has announced the unveiling of three new Intel Xeon 6 P-Core CPUs that it says are designed specifically to handle the most advanced GPU-powered AI systems. The new processors will debut in Nvidia's DGX B300 AI systems.

The new processors, replete with Intel's Performance-cores, also feature new Intel Priority Core Turbo (PCT) and Intel Speed Select Technology – Turbo Frequency, which the company claims delivers customizable CPU core frequencies to improve GPU performance for demanding AI workloads.

All three are available now, and the Intel Xeon 6776P also comes integrated in the Nvidia DGX B300, the company's latest AI-accelerated systems.

Intel says that the introduction of PCT and Intel SST-TF as a pairing marks "a significant leap forward in AI system performance." PCT should allow for the dynamic prioritization of high-priority cores, enabling higher turbo frequencies. Meanwhile, lower-priority cores operate at base frequency in parallel to optimize resource distribution. PCT can reportedly run up to eight, high-priority cores at elevated turbo frequencies, according to Intel.

Intel's Xeon 6 CPUs include up to 128 P-cores per CPU and 20% more PCIe lanes than previous-generation Xeon processors, with up to 192 PCIe lanes per 2S server. Intel also claims Xeon 6 offers 30% faster memory speeds compared to the competition (specifically the latest AMD EPYC processors), thanks to Multiplexed Rank DIMMs (MRDIMMs) and Compute Express Link, and up to 2.3x higher memory bandwidth compared to the previous generation.

Intel says its P-Core Xeon 6 processors have 2 DIMMs per channel (2DPC), and says the 2DPC configuration supports up to 8TB of system memory. It also says MRDIMMs boost bandwidth and performance, all while reducing latency. The new CPUs also feature up to 504 MB L3 cache for faster data retrieval.

Intel Xeon 6 processors also feature Intel AMX, which can offload certain tasks to the CPU. Intel confirmed AMX now features support for FP16 precision arithmetic, which enables efficient data pre-processing and critical CPU tasks in AI workloads. Alongside its three new P-Core processors, Intel has also added a B-variant 6716P-B.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product name Total Cores Max Turbo Frequency Processor Base Frequency Cache TDP Intel Xeon 6732P Processor 32 4.3 GHz 3.8 GHz 144 MB 350 W Intel Xeon 6774P Processor 64 3.90 GHz 2.50 GHz 336 MB 350 W Intel Xeon 6776P Processor 64 3.90 GHz 2.30 GHz 336 MB 350 W Intel Xeon 6716P-B Processor 40 3.5 GHz 2.5 GHz 160 MB 235 W

The latter features just 40 cores and draws less power.

Intel says its Xeon 6 processors with P-cores "provide the ideal combination of performance and energy efficiency" to handle the increasing demands of AI computing.

This week, at Computex 2025, the company also unveiled its brand new $299 aRc Pro B50 with 16GB of memory, as well as 'Project Battlematrix' workstations with 24GB Arc Pro 60 GPUs.

