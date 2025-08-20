Popular VPN extension for Google Chrome is a security nightmare, screenshots every page users visit and sends them to anonymous developer — FreeVPN.One flagged over enormous privacy concerns

Maybe uninstall FreeVPN.One

FreeVPN.one
(Image credit: freevpn.one)

Koi Security has revealed that a popular Google Chrome extension with more than 100,000 installs has been taking screenshots of every website its users visit and sending them to a domain controlled by the software's anonymous developer.

The extension in question, FreeVPN.One, claims to be "the fastest free VPN for Chrome [sic]" and boasts a "Featured" badge that Google awards to extensions that "follow our technical best practices and meet a high standard of user experience and design." But it turns out FreeVPN.One has been undermining its users' privacy for months.

"While VPN extensions legitimately need permissions like proxy and storage for core functionality," Koi Security said, "this one asks for more permissions that enable broad data collection." The company identified a trio of permissions—tabs, and scripting—that allow FreeVPN to inject a script into every website its users visit. "Seconds after any page loads, a background trigger grabs a screenshot and sends it to aitd[.]one/brange.php, bundled with the page URL, tab ID, and a unique user identifier," the report explains. "No user action, no UI hint, the screenshots are taken in the background without you ever knowing."

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SonoraTechnical
    Crazy. Folks use VPN for perceived lack of traceability.... software captures everywhere they go... What a betrayal.
  • ezst036
    Little tech doing this sort of thing is being normalized by big tech doing this sort of thing. The whole tech industry is going crazy.

    The Google model.
    Which was duplicated and taken in different directions by Microsoft. One of the features that people despised the most about Recall was the screen capturing functionality. But guess what Microsoft crammed Recall into people's lives anyways.

    FreeVPN, too, didn't begin its life as spyware. That was added in later as the report notes.

    However, contrary to what the security report states:

    In practice, we saw screenshots being captured on trusted services like Google Sheets and Google Photos, domains that cannot be considered suspicious.
    Yes, Google Sheets and Google Photos are both suspicious. Though I suppose the report intended to say suspicious in the context of the VPN. But really anything Google is clearly sus.
