Laid-off Intel employee allegedly steals 'Top Secret' files, then disappears — ex-engineer downloaded 18,000 files before vanishing

The ex-employee took a treasure trove of data with him after Intel let him go.

A former software engineer is facing a $250,000 lawsuit from Intel after he allegedly stole tens of thousands of files, including data labeled as “Intel Top Secret” According to The Mercury News, Jinfeng Luo, who started at Intel in 2014, received a termination notice last July 7th, ending his service with the company at the same month. Luo downloaded around 18,000 files in total, and then disappeared, with Intel now pressing a lawsuit in an effort to recover its property.

Intel is in the midst of a massive reduction-in-force, with 35,000 jobs cut in the last couple of years, so that may have contributed to Luo's termination, before evidence of any wrongdoing came to light. The company has been whittling down numbers as it faces a massive financial crisis, which was first laid bare in late July and early August 2024.

Luo, who cannot be located, hasn’t responded to any of the allegations yet. However, the company is demanding $250,000 in damages from the individual, as well as the return of all the stolen information.

