Intel has cut 35,500 jobs in less than two years — more than 20,000 let go in in recent months as Lip-Bu Tan continues drastic recovery journey

The first announcement that Lip-Bu Tan made a day after becoming the permanent chief executive of Intel was about massive layoffs to right-size the company in accordance with market realities. Now, the extent of those layoffs is becoming clearer, indicating Intel let go of as many as 20,500 employees in about three months. If we add 15,000 positions eliminated by the previous management, that means Intel reduced its headcount by 35,500 people in less than two years.

Intel had 108,900 personnel as of December 28, 2024, which included several thousand Altera employees who are now working for an independent company co-owned by Intel and Silver Lake, with the latter holding a controlling stake. Based on Intel's latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company employed 88,400 people — including 83,300 at Intel and 5,100 at Mobileye and other subsidiaries — as of September 27, 2025, which indicates that Intel fired 20,500 people under Lip-Bu Tan's leadership. The layoffs appear to be largely confined to Q2, as evidenced by the massive Q2 restructuring and repairment charges of over $1 billion, compared to just $175 million in Q3.

"We remain focused on right-sizing the company to support long-term profitability," said Zinsner. "Operating expenses are being held roughly flat through next year, and we will only invest where we have clear line-of-sight to customer demand. We’ll continue to look for efficiencies across every function to keep Intel lean and competitive."

