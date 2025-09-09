Intel ousts CEO of Products as part of the latest executive shake-up, ending 30-year career — company also establishes new custom chip design unit

News
By published

This continues shake ups under the new CEO who has previously announced plans to flatten executive structure, making more departments and people answer to him directly.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has removed its chief executive officer of products, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, as part of a major shake-up of the executive branch of the embattled chip firm, according to Reuters. This is part of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan's plan to reshape the company under his leadership, flattening the leadership structure so he makes more of the important decisions about day-to-day operation.

Since joining Intel in March this year, CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been a controversial figure. He's presided over mass firings and had to walk a fine line with shareholders, executives, and the U.S. administration, after his ties to Chinese businesses came to light. But in his short time at Intel he's made sweeping changes, laying off hundreds of engineers and chip designers, killing Intel's automotive division, and cutting middle management in chip fabrication teams.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dani_2077
    It will be the same pain as with Sony's 📲 😀. There are simply no men with balls - close everything and whoever wants, a new career 🎉.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    "Throughout her incredible career, Michelle has transformed major businesses, built high-performing teams and worked to delight our customers," Tan said in a statement. "She has made a lasting impact on our company and inspired so many of us with her leadership."

    Why fire someone who you speak so highly off?
    Sounds to me like the new CEO is answering to others rather than leading the Company. He's a middleman himself...
    Reply