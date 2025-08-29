Intel confirms it has already received $5.7 billion from US government, CFO claims the deal was to halt the sale of its chip fabs

The $5.7 billion investment will see the US government take a 10% stake in Intel, with the Commerce Department said to be ironing out the details.

Intel's chief financial officer has confirmed the company has received $5.7 billion from the Trump administration as part of a deal that sees the US government taking a 10% stake in the company, as per CNBC. Although this move is highly unprecedented, with some Republican lawmakers likening it to socialism, or communism, Intel claims it was part of a move to prevent it from selling its chip fabrication business.

Intel has fallen on tough times in recent years. It's lost many of its top performance positions to AMD, and its fabrication business has suffered under increasing competition from TSMC and Samsung. Although it still has exciting new chips in the works, and received a major investment from the last-government's CHIPS act, it was still considering selling the entire chip manufacturing arm of its business. That is, until the U.S. government stepped in.

“I don’t think there’s a high likelihood that we would take our stake below the 50 percent, so ultimately I would expect [the warrant] to expire,” CFO David Zinsner told a Deutsche Bank conference on Thursday, via FT.

“I think from the government’s perspective, they were aligned with that: they didn’t want to see us take the business and spin it off or sell it to somebody.”

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dalek1234
    I don't see anything here as being designed by US government to stop/prevent the sale of Intel fabs. All I see is the US government protecting its stake in Intel: "If you sell too many fabs, we want more shares from you in case our original 10% has lost some of its value."

    The CFO is just spinning the story.

    Intel will eventually sell more than 50% of its fabs, or die quicker, and then just print more shares for US government. Intel gets money from sale of fabs, and more money from new shares it gave to US government. It's a win-win for both parties, and a lose for the rest of the shareholders who had their outstanding shares diluted, yet again.
  • TerryLaze
    dalek1234 said:
    I don't see anything here as being designed by US government to stop/prevent the sale of Intel fabs. All I see is the US government protecting its stake in Intel: "If you sell too many fabs, we want more shares from you in case our original 10% has lost some of its value."
    That would be insane because the gov/intel set the $20 per share in stone, if intel stock drops below that then the gov will be giving intel more money than the shares will be worth, they would not make back money they lost, they would lose even more money.
    dalek1234 said:
    Intel will eventually sell more than 50% of its fabs, or die quicker, and then just print more shares for US government. Intel gets money from sale of fabs, and more money from new shares it gave to US government. It's a win-win for both parties, and a lose for the rest of the shareholders who had their outstanding shares diluted, yet again.
    It's only a win-win if you think that intel wants their stock to be diluted, keep in mind that "intel" also owns shares in intel....they also don't like losing money just as much as any of the "rest" of the shareholders you talk about.
