U.S. gov't seizes $7.4 billion semiconductor research fund created under Biden admin, calling it 'illegal' — Lutnick says fund 'served as a semiconductor slush fund that did nothing but line the pockets of Biden loyalists with American tax dollars'

News
By published

Despite allusions to nepotism and corruption, the Commerce Department hasn't made clear what it wants to do with the newly clawed-back funds.

Howard Lutnick giving the double finger gun gesture.
(Image credit: Getty/Bloomberg)

The U.S. Commerce Department has seized control of a $7.4 billion semiconductor research fund from the National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology (NATCAST), a private non-profit set up during the Biden administration, as per Reuters. Describing it as a "slushfund," for ex-Biden admin officials, the Commerce Department promised greater oversight and accountability for where the funds are being spent, but didn't provide any further detail.

One of the defining investments of the Biden administration was the CHIPS Act, which authorized close to $300 billion in investments to encourage the design, development, and manufacturing of cutting-edge semiconductors in the United States. The creation of NATCAST was a part of that, with $11 billion allocated for it to establish a range of research centers around chip design.

“From the very beginning NATCAST served as a semiconductor slush fund that did nothing but line the pockets of Biden loyalists with American tax dollars,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in the statement. He's recently heralded a serious change in the way the U.S. handles its technology investments and grants.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.