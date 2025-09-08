U.S. government considers annual permits for Samsung and SK hynix to supply equipment to their Chinese fabs

News
By published

What about TSMC?

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)

The U.S. government is apparently mulling over the decision to replace indefinite wafer fab equipment export permissions for Samsung and SK hynix's with annual licenses. The decision will add significant regulatory complexity, but will at least maintain continuity for fab operations, which means no disruption to the highly-volatile global supply of DRAM and NAND memory, reports Bloomberg.

Previously, Samsung and SK hynix operated under validated end-user (VEU) status, which granted them blanket approval to import restricted wafer fab equipment (WFE) to their Chinese fabs based on upfront compliance with U.S. security and monitoring measures, which greatly streamlined their operations. Those permissions are set to expire at the end of this year.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.