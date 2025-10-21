'Diamond blanket' transistor cooling method delivers incredible success in testing, drops temps by 70C — micrometer-scale diamond layer grown directly on transistors reduces heat by 90%

Tomorrow's chips could be cooled by diamonds.

A research team at Stanford University has engineered a new approach to handling the thermal bottleneck of RF transistor by using diamonds. By wrapping transistors in an integrated diamond layer, grown on the transistor, researchers were able to decrease chip temperatures by up to 70°C in the real world, and by 90% in simulated tests.

As published in IEEE Spectrum this week, tests using the new diamond method have proven promising leads in the war against thermal bottlenecks in our electronics. As semiconductors and processors grow ever more powerful and dense, the transistors get ever more tightly packed; for instance, Nvidia's Blackwell GPU architecture holds 208 billion transistors on a single GPU.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bit_user
    A research team at Stanford University has engineered a new approach to handling the thermal bottleneck of RF transistor by using diamonds.
    As semiconductors and processors grow ever more powerful and dense, the transistors get ever more tightly packed; for instance, Nvidia's Blackwell GPU architecture holds 208 billion transistors on a single GPU.
    I'd caution against assuming the technique will work for cutting-edge chips. 400° C might be okay for surface-mount GAN transistors, but everything I know about CPU and GPU cooling suggests they won't survive such temperatures - and certainly not for the amount of time probably needed to grow even small diamonds.

    So, unless the researchers specifically said they expect the technique to carry over (did they?), I wouldn't get your hopes up.

    Diamond has been fingered as a component in future chips for years, due to its insanely high thermal conductivity, with single-crystalline diamond measuring six times more conductive than copper.
    I wonder if graphene is even better? Sure, it only matters if you can actually overcome the economic and practical hurdles, which might include electrical conductivity (graphene is, diamond isn't).

    Side note: while we're comparing thermal conductivity, I'd just point out that heat pipes and vapor chambers are still way better. I think they're about 2 orders of magnitude better than solid copper.
  • TryRebooting
    wonder if graphene is even better? Sure, it only matters if you can actually overcome the economic and practical hurdles, which might include electrical conductivity (graphene is, diamond isn't).
    They can make diamond via vapor deposition but not with graphene. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_diamond#Chemical_vapor_deposition
    While graphite is increasingly used in electronics, especially cellphones, to spread heat it is almost always pyrolytic graphite which increases the thermal conductivity through thickness(z-axis). Graphite and Graphene is about as thermally conductive as diamond(~2000 w/mk), and 5x conductive as copper(~400 w/mk), in the x-y plane but has much less conductivity in the z axis(3-20 w/mk).
