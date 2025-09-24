Microsoft develops breakthrough chip cooling method — microfluidic channels can cut peak temps by up to 65%, outperform conventional cold plates by up to 3x

News
By published

Embedded liquid cooling.

Microsoft
(Image credit: Microsoft)

As data center-grade processors are getting hotter, companies invent more and more creative ways to cool them down. As Nvidia and its partners are reportedly experimenting with new cold plates and immersion cooling for next-generation AI GPUs, Microsoft is proposing to etch microfluidic channels on the back of an actual chip to reduce its peak temperature by up to 65%, making it three times more efficient than cold plates.

Microsoft says it has developed a cooling system that routes fluid directly into microchannels etched on the back of the silicon die to guide the coolant to high-heat regions inside the chip. Flowing liquid inside the chip greatly reduces the efficiency of the whole setup, as liquid can almost 'touch' hot spots inside the processor, whereas in the case of more traditional liquid cooling or even immersion cooling, heat emerges several layers away from the coolant.

Introducing microfluidic cooling: a breakthrough in chip cooling technology - YouTube Introducing microfluidic cooling: a breakthrough in chip cooling technology - YouTube
Watch On

"Microfluidics would allow for more power-dense designs that will enable more features that customers care about and give better performance in a smaller amount of space," said Judy Priest, corporate vice president and chief technical officer of Cloud Operations and Innovation at Microsoft. "But we needed to prove the technology and the design worked, and then the very next thing I wanted to do was test reliability."

Microsoft is testing the cooling solution on servers running simulated Teams workloads, where uneven heat loads across many services are handled more efficiently, enabling higher burst performance, which helps to reduce the number of servers that otherwise sit idle when not in use during peak loads that tend to happen on the hour or on the half-hour.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Lab tests showed that this new technique can reduce peak silicon temperatures by up to 65%, depending on the specific chip and usage. Compared to cold plates, the cooling performance improvement was as much as three times, depending on workload and setup. The method also enables cooling without relying on ultra-low coolant temperatures, saving energy otherwise needed for chilling, Microsoft noted.

Microsoft has been experimenting with its microfluidic channels liquid cooling technology for years and demonstrated the first prototype in 2022, so by now, the company has plenty of lab experience with the technology. Yet, Microsoft is not the only company to develop methods to produce embedded coolant channels inside a chip or chip package. IBM also has appropriate patents.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

See more Cooling News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Eximo
    Pretty sure this isn't a new idea. I recall reading about IBM testing out this same concept. Even called it microfluidic.
    Reply
  • Techsavi01
    This tech has got me fired up! It's been a long time since we've had such a leap in cooling performance. This will transform gaming and allow for insane overclocks for cpu's and gpu's! I am using nanotube cooling for my processor and it easily cools by about 10C over liquid metal. I also carved very small channels into the backplate to allow the tubes to get closer to the die. But this tech will literally transform the industry not just for gaming but AI and computing all together. Exciting 😄
    Reply
  • dimar
    This is just to cool the chip, right? But the heat still has to go somewhere. And my room gets hot when using RTX 5090.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Eximo said:
    Pretty sure this isn't a new idea. I recall reading about IBM testing out this same concept. Even called it microfluidic.
    Who should I send my license payments to???! Aaahhhhhrgh
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Techsavi01 said:
    I am using nanotube cooling for my processor and it easily cools by about 10C over liquid metal.
    Details, please?

    Techsavi01 said:
    I also carved very small channels into the backplate to allow the tubes to get closer to the die.
    You mean the IHS?
    Reply
  • bit_user
    dimar said:
    This is just to cool the chip, right? But the heat still has to go somewhere.
    Yeah, this is just about getting heat out of the silicon more efficiently. As the article points out, if it avoids the need for chilling the liquid, there are some system-wide efficiency and cost-reduction gains to be had. However, I'd guess those are probably less of a motivating factor than simply being able to run the chips faster.
    Reply
  • jg.millirem
    Judy Priest -> Judas Priest
    Reply