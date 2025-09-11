Hyte warns Thicc Q80 Trio customers should uninstall AIO cooler immediately — company says it has identified coolant leakage issue caused by 'fragile internal component'

Thicc Q80 Trio owners should stop using the liquid cooler and uninstall it ASAP.

THICC Q80 Trio
(Image credit: Hyte)

Hyte's Thicc Q80 Trio, introduced in January of this year, is among the more visually appealing AIO 360mm liquid coolers available on the market. Unfortunately, Hyte has identified a manufacturing defect that causes the coolant to leak; therefore, Hyte has recommended that all owners cease using the cooler and contact the company or their reseller for assistance.

Following the launch of the liquid cooler, Hyte says it received numerous reports from buyers indicating that certain units were leaking and causing staining of the packaging with coolant. The company responded promptly by securing the affected units and dispatching them to the manufacturer for failure analysis.

  • thestryker
    It's a shame to see how much of a struggle getting another AIO out the door has been for Hyte. I was really hoping they'd be able to get a decent lineup of 240/360 double radiators out with and without the screen. With this it sure seems like we may have seen the end of the road for Hyte's AIOs.
    Reply