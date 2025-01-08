PC hardware and accessory vendor Hyte displayed an impressive array of products at this year's CES. The sister brand to iBuyPower showcased a long-awaited 360mm AIO in its THICC line, new CPU contact plates, and a bespoke distro plate for water cooling its Y70 Touch chassis, among other updates and announcements.

The most hyped release for Hyte this year is the THICC Q80 Trio, a new 360mm all-in-one CPU water cooler. An acronym for "Technology Harnessing Innovative Chonk for Cooling" (and not an excuse to say "thicc"), THICC Q80 is the sequel to the THICC Q60, a highly-lauded 240mm AIO. We gave the Q60 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its cooling performance, which beat most 360mm AIOs in our testing, and insanely quiet operation.

The Q80 Trio is instantly recognizable by its 5-inch 720p ultrathin display, which protrudes from its CPU block and is ready to display system metrics or play video files. A bay of ARGB lights blasts from the front and back of the display, bathing the motherboard in rainbows. The 52mm-thick radiator uses a cableless design to mount its fans, simplifying cable management.

In black and white colorways, Hyte's THICC Q80 Trio seems like an unbeatable future release in all respects, but its price is. The Q60 launched at $300, and the extra 120mm of cooling on the Q80 Trio will run consumers $320 at launch. Those ready to set money aflame can head to Hyte's website to preorder the THICC Q80, set to ship in March.

Hyte's cheapest new release is also among its most valuable. The "Solid Processor Frame" is a $20 accessory that replaces your motherboard's stock CPU mount instead of framing your processor in aluminum. Contact frames like this one are not a sexy upgrade or completely useless. By holding the CPU with even pressure from all sides, contact frames hope to eliminate bending and warping and ensure perfectly even cooling performance.

With colorways including Taro Milk, Blueberry Milk, and Cherry, you're paying a few dollars above standard to swaddle your AM5, LGA 1851, or LGA 1700 processor in pastel metal. A gold colorway was also shown off at the booth, but it's not likely to leave the show floor.

We've reached the most exciting part of Hyte's product lineup: new software and USB hubs! Joking aside, Hyte's new magnetic internal USB hub will be a welcome grab for consumers looking to prioritize Hyte branding while wiring up all of the USB-hungry peripherals inside a modern RGB-maxing computer. Hyte's Y70 Touch Infinite case comes with a large side screen, the THICC Q80 needs USB connects for its monitor, fan hubs require connections; while we don't know how much the Hyte logo on clear plastic will cost, it's sure to get picked up by someone.

Hyte's Nexus 2.0 RGB software update is also worth mentioning. Hyte's native RGB app now integrates with OpenRGB's SDK, allowing 1,800+ generic and branded ARGB devices to communicate natively with Nexus software. Nexus is also newly ready for universal PWM fan header control, further simplifying the software glut of DIY PCs. New updates to further support the THICC coolers and Y70 chassis displays, including adding macros to the touchscreen on the Y70 Touch's exterior.

The Hyte Y70 Touch is a modern fish tank PC case notable for its 14.5-inch touchscreen in its 45-degree angled face. But what if you could remove the touchscreen and return to gaudy PC tradition? The newly announced Y70 Touch Distro distribution plate replaces the Y70's trademark touchscreen with acrylic and countless ARGB diodes, allowing water-cooling enthusiasts to route their loop through this corner display piece.

The flow chambers seem to have a different layout than the Y60 case's distro replacement, which held four distinct flow chambers and allowed for separate CPU and GPU loops. While not many details are yet known about the Y70's Distro screen replacement, it will likely cost more than the $100 price tag of its shorter Y60 variant.

Be sure to monitor our live event coverage here for more straight from the floor of CES 2025 and to see all the shiny new hardware you can keep cool with Hyte's above components.