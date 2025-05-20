TeamGroup teases T-Force AI-Flow X thermoelectric SSD cooler at Computex 2025

TeamGroup has gotten into the habit of teasing weird and wonderful SSD coolers at computer trade shows. Last year at Computex, it showcased several bulky ‘overkill’ designs, though some, like the T-Force Dark AirFlow I made it to retail. This year, it showed us three similarly extreme M.2 SSD coolers: a slim model that uses thermoelectric (TEC) technology, a dedicated AiO liquid M.2 cooler that supports up to three storage devices, and a combo 360mm AiO CPU and M.2 cooler. We aren’t sure which, if any, of these products will ever be released to the market.

T-Force AI-Flow X

The headlining, and smallest of the three new M.2 SSD coolers, leverages thermoelectric (TEC) technology, sometimes also referred to as Peltier technology. This kind of technology resurfaces periodically as a solution to PC cooling, but technical drawbacks such as the design actually generating heat, high power consumption, and raising the chance of condensation inside the PC system have stifled its success. Could it fare better in cooling a component with a peak power consumption of less than 20W?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

In the materials TeamGroup shared about the T-Force AI-Flow X, we can see the layered structure of the cooling device, but it doesn’t show or talk about the power requirements. It asserts that the new design can offer “the best exchange between heat conduction and air flow,” which reads like a translation error. TeamGroup also hints that there is some AI at play, in the background, controlling the cooling performance of the AI-Flow X depending on demand.

T-Force GD120T SSD AiO Cooler

This triple-SSD cooling GD120T concept wasn’t accompanied by an information card, but still looks interesting and worthy of reporting on. It seems like TeamGroup has daisy-chained three SSD cooling blocks together and run the whole lot through a compact 120mm AiO.

As indicated earlier, this could be considered overkill for devices that should peak at under 20W per slot. Also, M.2 SSDs are often placed in crowded areas of the motherboard. You might find an M.2 slot underneath your graphics card, for example, making it difficult to feed liquid tubing.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

T-Force DUO360V2 CPU+SSD AiO Cooler

We have previously seen TeamGroup roll out combined CPU+SSD AiO Coolers under the ‘Siren’ name. Actually, we have reviewed one of these dual-purpose cooling devices, with the TeamGroup T-Force Siren Duo 360 in the Tom’s Hardware labs in September 2023. Thus, the new T-Force DUO360V2 CPU+SSD AiO Cooler looks like it has a better chance of making the transition from concept to retail.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The information card behind this product suggests that users will be able to add “multiple SSDs” to this AiO loop. Maybe you will be able to add as many as three M.2s here, which reduces any appeal the above triple M.2 cooler might have had. TeamGroup DUO360V2’s total cooling performance is pegged at between 150W and 250W, but remember that this includes the CPU demands.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, the DUO360V2 looks like something likely to make it to retail, but we shall have to wait and see, and await pricing and availability details. Then there is the question of how multiple SSDs can be supported – will it be through an add-on kit, or will buyers have to decide how many SSD coolers are required at the time of purchase?