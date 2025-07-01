The best early Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals for tech heads — GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner, taking place over four days from July 8 to July 11, 2025. But that doesn't mean that there aren't any deals floating around ahead of the main event. So if you've had your eye on any new components for your PC, a new monitor, a shiny new gaming laptop, or even a new 3D printer, then now is still a great time to see what deals are on offer.

You will need to be an existing Amazon Prime member or take up an Amazon Prime membership to be able to grab any possible deals. You can sign up for Prime for $14.99 a month, or if you want to save a few dollars, you can sign up for a year for $139, saving you $40.99 over the course of a year.

Several other tech retailers, including Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart, are also jumping on the sales train and hosting their own individual events. Newegg has its Fantastech sales event focusing on computer hardware, so there are plenty of opportunities to hopefully pick up a bargain.

Check back often, as we keep an eye on some of our favorite deals and update them regularly before, during, and after the sales.

Amazon Prime Day - the best early deals

PNY GeForce RTX 5070 OC 12GB: now $549 at Best Buy

This is currently the best value RTX 5070 graphics card available for sale without any deal gimmicks. It's the OC version with a 2.2 GHz base clock and 2.5GHz boost. Make use of the Blackwell architecture and Nvidia's latest DLSS 4 features for improved gaming fidelity and performance.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU: now $669 at Amazon (was $719)

This 16-core processor typically retails for around $719, but it's currently available for $669 at Amazon, its lowest-ever price. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor is built around AMD's Zen 5 X3D architecture. It has 16 cores and a total of 32 threads. The base speed rests around 4.3 GHz, but it can reach as high as 5.7 GHz.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $149 at Amazon (was $169)

The Samsung 990 Pro is one of the fastest and most popular PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available for both PCs and PlayStation 5 gaming. Using a 2280 form factor and M.2 connection. The 990 Pro can hit read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): now $1,695 at HP (was $2,819)

This gaming laptop will blast through the latest games thanks to the inclusion of powerful parts like the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Paired with the 16-inch, WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixel) screen. Use the configuration tool to select the listed parts and add promo code LEVELUP20 for a 20% discount off the total price. This will give you the discounted price listed.



Bambu Lab P1P 3D Printer: now $399 at Bambu Lab (was $699)

A skeletal-looking, barebones 3D printer from Bambu Lab that ditches the luxury and flair to produce a superfast printing workhorse with maximum performance at an affordable price. Features high-speed 3D printing with up to 20000 mm/s² acceleration, and compatibility with AMS for multi-color prints. See our review of the Bambu Lab P1P for more information on this superfast core X/Y printer.

Bambu Lab X1C 3D Printer: now $999 at Bambu Lab (was $1,199)

Top-of-the-line performance with a high-speed coreXY movement with 20000 mm/s² acceleration for superfast prints. The X1C is compatible with the AMS multi-color and multi-material printing attachments. Features include touchscreen controls and dual-auto bed levelling. See our review of the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon for more details.

Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: now $219 at Bambu Lab (was $299)

This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.

Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise. Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.

Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: now $499 at Bambu Lab (was $699)

Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit, and you can even remotely monitor your prints by connecting to the built-in timelapse camera. Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.

Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer: now $339 at Bambu Lab (was $399)

The latest version of the Bambu Labs A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features of the A1 include compatibility with AMS color printing accessories, a 1-clip quick swap nozzle, active motor noise cancelling, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume. See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.

Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 ARGB All-In-One CPU Cooler: now $93 at Amazon (was $144)

The Arctic Liquid III Pro 360 is a more recent iteration of the Arctic Liquid III, with improved fans and thermals. This version uses 3x P12 Pro PWM fans with full ARGB and a 360mm radiator for cooling powerful CPUs when under load. Using 7 blades instead of 5, the P12 Pro fans can operate with less noise while also shifting more air. This cooler can connect to AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets, with all the included attachment pieces included in the box. The Arctic coolers are also known for incorporating an integrated VRM cooling fan into the CPU block-cooler design.

Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 AIO CPU Cooler (Black non-RGB): now $84 at Amazon (was $124)

The Arctic Liquid III Pro 360 is our favorite AIO cooler for high-end CPUs. This cooler uses 3x P12 Pro PWM fans and a 360mm radiator for cooling powerful CPUs when under load. This cooler can connect to AM4/AM5 and Intel LGA1851/LGA1700 sockets, with all the included attachment pieces included in the box.

What you need to know

What and when is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the name of Amazon's July sales event. Often referred to as Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day is the biggest sales event of the summer, and this year, for the first time, has expanded to four days in length. During the event (July 8-11, 2025), Amazon Prime members can view and purchase discounted products featured in the Prime Day sales.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes, you need an active Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of Prime Day discounts. You can sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month. If you're a new customer, you can even try Prime free for 30 days.

What will be on sale during Amazon's Prime Day 2025?

Apart from Amazon's own products, such as the Kindle and Echo, we can't be 100% sure, but in the past, we've seen many computer hardware components, peripherals, and monitors discounted. Therefore, we should hopefully see more tech deals during this event.

I've covered many sales events over the years and will be using my experience and expertise to keep a keen eye on all the retailers' sales events, looking for the best deals for readers of Tom's Hardware.