Memorial Day Tech Deals Live: Best savings this holiday weekend

Our favorite gaming monitor is now $259

Dell's 32--inch, S3222DGM has long been at the top of our list of the best gaming monitors overall, thanks to its epic 3700:1 contrast ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate and sharp, 2560 x 1440 resolution. Sure, there are fancier monitors than this curved display, but none that fall within its very affordable price range.

Now, the S3222DGM is on sale for just $259 at Best Buy as part of the store's Memorial Day tech deals. That's a nice discount off of its $329 typical price and easy for almost anyone to afford.

The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.

When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."

In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.

According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.

The monitor also has excellent build quality and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.