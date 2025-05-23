Memorial Day Tech Deals Live: Best savings this holiday weekend
From gaming laptops to monitors and SSD upgrades, these are the top sales.
Memorial Day this year falls on May 26th in the U.S. Traditionally a day to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it's also a time when many retailers have huge sales on everything from mattresses to M.2 SSDs.
In the tech world, this is a great time to save money on everything from peripherals to components to pre-built PC and gaming laptops. It's also the biggest sale you're going to see before Prime Day arrives sometime in July.
To help you find savings on the PC hardware and other gear you need, we're live-blogging Memorial Day tech sales all weekend long. Check out the latest and greatest Memorial Day tech deals below.
Quick Links: Memorial Day Tech Deals
- AMD Ryzen 9950X3D: Now $699 (normally not available)
- Samsung 990 Pro (4TB): Now $309
- Alienware RTX 5090 Desktop: Now $4899
- Newegg: Up to 23% off SSDs
- Amazon: Save up to 40% on tech deals
- Best Buy: Up to $300 off laptops, monitors, & more
- Dell: Up to $700 off gaming PCs
- Lenovo: Save up to 59% on Lenovo laptops
- HP: Save over $50% on HP, HyperX, Omen, and Victus in the Memorial Day sale
Hottest Memorial Day Tech Deals
SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Newegg (was $156)
One of the fastest PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.
Use code EPES2A27 for a $25 discount.
AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Processor: now $198 at Newegg (was $279)
The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is built around AMD's Zen 5 architecture. It has six cores and 12 threads with a base clock of 3.9 GHz. When boosted, it can reach speeds as high as 5.4 GHz. This model supports PCIe 5.0 and DDR5-5600 RAM.
This deal also comes with 16GB of free Team Group DDR5 6000MHz RAM. See the offer for more details.
Use code SSESA937 for a $10 discount.
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $169 at Amazon (was $249)
The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.
Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265K: now $269 at Amazon (was $404)
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K can reach speeds as high as 5.5 GHz. It has 20 cores and 20 threads and has a peak TOPS of 33. You can use both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 interfaces with this processor.
Memorial Day Tech Deals Live
Our favorite gaming monitor is now $259
Dell's 32--inch, S3222DGM has long been at the top of our list of the best gaming monitors overall, thanks to its epic 3700:1 contrast ratio, 165 Hz refresh rate and sharp, 2560 x 1440 resolution. Sure, there are fancier monitors than this curved display, but none that fall within its very affordable price range.
Now, the S3222DGM is on sale for just $259 at Best Buy as part of the store's Memorial Day tech deals. That's a nice discount off of its $329 typical price and easy for almost anyone to afford.
Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $259 at Best Buy (was $329)
The S3222DGM has an epic contrast ratio, speedy 165 Hz refresh rate, a curved panel and a 2560 x 1440 resolution.
When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were really impressed with its combination of vibrant images and tear-free gaming. "There is nothing better than a high-contrast VA panel, and the Dell S3222DGM is one of the best I’ve seen," Contributing Editor Christian Eberle wrote. "It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality."
In our tests, the monitor showed a contrast ratio of 3,718:1, which even beats other VA monitors we tested and it absolutely destroys IPS monitors, which usually can't even hit 1000:1.
According to our colorimeter, the Dell S3222DGM can reproduce a strong 122.6 percent of the sRGB gamut and 85.9 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut. The color quality also stands out because of the high contrast ratio. Those bright colors will look extra bright when the dark pixels next to them look really dark.
The monitor also has excellent build quality and comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Snag a 13-inch MacBook Air for $899 and up
If you like Mac laptops, but not breaking the bank to get one to get one, now is a great time to act. In honor of Memorial Day, Amazon is selling the 2025 MacBook Air with M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and your choice of SSD depending on the price.
A config with a 256GB SSD, which is pretty sparse but you can make it work if you need to, is just $899. The same config, but with a 512GB SSD goes for $1,099.
MacBook Air 13 (2025, M4 chip): 16GB / 256GB: was $999, now $899 at Amazon
This 13.6-inch Air comes with an M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 12-MP camera. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6E.
MacBook Air 13 (M4, 2025): 16GB / 512GB: was $1199, now $1099 at Amazon
Reduced by $100, this configuration of the MacBook Air 13 has a more usable 512GB of storage.
When we reviewed the MacBook Air back in March, we had our hands on the 15-inch version of the model, which had the same M4 chip with 16GB of RAM. Overall, we found it nearly matching the speeds of the MacBook Pro and exceeding Intel-powered laptops like the Lenovo Y oga Slim 7i and Dell XPS 13.
You can expect similar performance from the 13-inch MacBook Air that's on sale, but in a smaller form factor. The 15-inch Air weighs just 3.3 pounds but the 13-inch model tips the scales at just 2.7 pounds.