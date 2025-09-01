Labor Day sale marks down the only mainstream 40 inch ultrawide gaming monitor on the market by $90

If you are in the market for an extra-large ultrawide gaming monitor, MSI has a killer deal on its only 40 inch 3440x1440 ultrawide display on sale today for Labor Day. The MSI MAG401QR has dropped to its lowest price since January, and is now just $339.99, a huge 26% off. The monitor is normally on sale for $429.99, saving you $90.

Save $90 MSI MSI MAG401QR 40 inch 3440x1440 155Hz IPS Gaming Monitor: was $429 now $339 at Walmart MSI's 40 inch 3440x1440, 155Hz gaming panel is on a steep discount, and features all the bells and whistles you'll need for gaming and media consumption. At 40 inch, the monitor boasts one of the largest form factors for a 21:9 aspect ratio gaming monitor that offers an unparalleled viewing experience. Read more ▼

MSI's MAG401QR sets itself apart by having a massive 40 inch display that is completely straight, providing an immersive gaming and movie-watching experience. By contrast, most other 3440x1440 ultrawide monitors are around 34 inch and have a curve. The curve is subjective, and not everyone likes curved monitors, making this monitor an ideal choice for those who prefer a flatter screen.

The MAG401QR is firmly geared towards gaming, featuring a 155Hz refresh rate and an IPS display with a 1ms response time. The display also supports 90% of the Adobe RGB color gamut, 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and DisplayHDR 400 for HDR gaming and video playback with a peak brightness of 400 nits.

MSI has also armed this display with a variety of I/O featuring two HDMI 2.0b ports that support the display's native resolution at up to 100Hz, one DisplayPort 1.4a that supports the display's native resolution and maximum refresh rate, and a Type-C port sporting DP alt functionality and 65 watts of power delivery. Finally, there's a headphone jack for wired 3.5mm audio devices.

The MAG401QR is pretty much the only 21:9 40 inch ultrawide display on the market not priced anywhere near $1000, making this deal exceptionally good. At just $339.99, MSI's display is priced just $50-$90 above most mid-range 34" ultrawide monitors, and for that extra cost, you're getting a significantly larger screen.

If you are specifically in the market for an ultrawide larger than 34 inch, that doesn't cost an arm and a leg and maintains a 21:9 aspect ratio, this is your best option.

