Newegg slashes Ryzen 7 7800X3D price, now just $369 with a free 1TB SSD — last-gen chip is a stellar deal with 95% of the gaming performance of the newer model

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D might be the best CPU for gaming in the world; however, AMD's previous fastest gaming chip is currently on a steep $100 discount, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is on sale for just $369. This chip offers 95% of the gaming performance of the current-gen model. This sale is inevitably a limited run deal, so grab it while you can.

Newegg, B&H Photo, and Amazon are all offering the same discount on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but Newegg has sweetened the deal with a free Team Group MP44L 1TB SSD, making its listing the most attractive offering. The drive alone costs $79.99.

What's more, if you buy Newegg's $100 gift card for $85, you can save yourself an extra $15!

Today's best AMD Ryzen deals

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: now $369 at Newegg (was $479)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains a formidable gaming CPU, boasting eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5 GHz. Newegg bundles the CPU with a TeamGroup MP44L PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD.

MicroCenter is also offering the same discount, but at an even better price. Its retail pricing for the 7800X3D is right at MSRP, bringing MicroCenter's $100 discount all the way down to $349.99. It's not as sweet as the Newegg deal, but it's the best alternative if you don't want an SSD. The only caveat is that buyers will need to drive to a MicroCenter location to pick one up. We are not sure if all store locations are offering the same discount.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D was the fastest gaming CPU we ever tested back when it launched in 2023. Two years on, the Zen 4-based chip is still one of the fastest gaming-focused chips on the market, handily outperforming any of Intel's best offerings, including the Core i9-14900K and Core Ultra 9 285K. The only chips that outpace the 7800X3D are AMD's own Ryzen 9000 series X3D parts.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The chip boasts eight Zen 4 cores, with a maximum precision boost clock of 5 GHz. The hallmark of the 7800X3D is its 3D-VCache, giving the chip an impressive 96 MB of L3 cache that sits right above the compute die for minimal latency.

AMD's discount makes the 7800X3D one of the most valuable gaming CPUs on the market, with a price-to-performance ratio that approaches Intel's Core i5-14600K (priced at $210 currently).

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.