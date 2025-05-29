Lian Li’s tube-hiding Hydroshift II LCD-C AIO cooler adds a rotating dial for software-free display and RGB control

Popular PC case and components manufacturer Lian Li has just announced a new 360mm AIO liquid cooler. The Hydroshift II LCD-C was showcased at Computex 2025 and is a follow-up to the company’s original Hydroshift LCD 360 series that we reviewed last year. Lian has redesigned the cooler to include a thinner radiator for a more compact look and improved compatibility with more compact cases. Just note that a slimmer radiator generally means less cooling performance.

The side-mounted tube design has also been updated with flexible server-grade corrugated tubing, which is designed for smooth bends around the radiator without reducing flow or internal diameter. There’s also a new sliding tube clamp for improved tube alignment directly over the CPU block.



The tubes can be secured using various mounting points on the side of the radiator, or using the screw mounting holes at the top, allowing it to be secured directly to 140mm fan brackets. The pump block itself is now cable-free (sort of), as all the connections have moved to the radiator. There’s also a new latch-in-place mounting mechanism that helps make installation a bit easier by holding the block securely while you're screwing it down. That certainly sounds like a welcome design feature.

The pump block also features a round, 2.1-inch IPS display (480x480 resolution, 60 Hz refresh, and up to 500 nits of brightness) with an outer RGB ring. The LCD can be controlled using three methods, including an offline mode that doesn’t require any additional USB or software. Turning the RGB pump cap lets you switch between thirteen preset screen designs. Turning it the other way to change the lighting effects.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lian Li) (Image credit: Lian Li) (Image credit: Lian Li)

There’s also a Wireless Mode that uses a 2.4GHz connection and pairs to Lian Li’s L-Wireless Sync controller that needs to be plugged into the motherboard’s USB header or rear port. It can then sync with the company’s L-Connect 3 app to control the screen and lighting without needing a USB connection from the AIO to the motherboard. The last method is USB Streaming Mode, which offers extended features where you can upload your own images, GIFs, videos, use templates, or even use the cooler's display as a second screen.

The AIO supports both AMD AM4 and AM5 sockets as well as Intel LGA 1700 and LGA 1851. The company will be offering the cooler in black or white, with either its UNI Fan TL Wireless at $240, UNI Fan CL Wireless at $180, or there a fan-less version priced at $160. That last option is actually interesting as it allows customers who already own fans to save some money. The new Hydroshift II LCD-C series is available for pre-order starting today, and will come with a six-year warranty.

