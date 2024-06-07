Lian Li releases 'wireless' ARGB Strimer v3 lighting — also announces affordable PC cases at Computex

Lian Li, one of the leading PC case manufacturers, just launched a new set of affordable PC cases. These cases will give enthusiasts with limited budgets more options when choosing a great-looking PC case. The company has also released the Strimer Plus V3 WRLS PC cables, allowing you to wirelessly connect the power cable to its RGB controller and reduce cable clutter inside your desktop computer.

Great cases made more affordable

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Lancool 207 is the most affordable Lian Li case to launch at Computex 2024. This mid-tower case can fit Standard ATX motherboards up to 244 mm wide with seven expansion slots. It can also accommodate two 3.5- or 2.5-inch drives, a 360 mm radiator, and up to eight fans. Its front is dominated by black mesh with two 140 mm fans, and it also has a 4 mm tempered glass side to showcase your build. Lian Li also includes two 120 mm fans above the PSU shroud, saving you money on case fans.

This new case can accommodate even the largest graphics cards with its 410 mm GPU clearance. You can also install CPU air coolers up to 167 mm tall in the case, letting you install 140 mm fans. But, best of all, the 207 only costs $79.99, making it the most affordable mid-tower mesh case in Lian Li’s line-up.

Lian Li also introduced two premium cases with a $119.99 MSRP: the Lancool 217 and the 011 Vision Compact. Both cases support E-ATX motherboards under 280 mm, are compatible with the new back-connect motherboards for a clean build, and are available in black or white.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 217 is about the same size as the great Lian Li Lancool 216 but is $20 more expensive. However, the wooden touches around the edges of the case add personality to your desktop PC. It also makes it suitable for enthusiasts who prefer a nature-themed work or gaming station with touches of wood. The 217 also supports four 2.5-inch drives behind the motherboard tray and two 3.5-inch drives in the hard drive cage so that you won’t run out of space for storage.

However, it has a smaller GPU length clearance of only 380 mm, meaning you cannot go for the largest of the large GPUs, like the Zotac RTX 4090 PGF OC, which measures 381 mm. The case also includes two 170 mm front fans and one 140 mm rear fan, and it can take on three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans at the top and three 120 mm fans above the PSU shroud.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The O11 Vision Compact is a slightly smaller version of the O11 Vision, but it still retains its optional top glass panel (which is already included in the box). This case is $20 cheaper than the original O11, meaning you can spend that extra savings on additional fans (which are still not included in the case) or on a good meal after finishing your build.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This dual-chamber case has a 408 mm GPU length clearance, though, letting you install the biggest GPUs available on the market, and even the larger ones we expect are coming soon. This fish-bowl case can also take up to three 360 mm radiators — one for each side.

A wireless power cable?

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Aside from these great new cases, Lian Li also makes ARGB power cables with its Strimer Plus line. It introduced the third version of its Strimer series with the Strimer Plus V3 WRLS, which is now wireless — but not that kind of wireless. The Strimer V3 loses the cable that connects the power cable’s ARGB lights to the controller and replaces it with an RF transceiver.

That means you can connect and control the lighting effect on the PSU cable without the extra wiring, helping you achieve a much cleaner build, even on the other back side of your case. You can get the V3 WRLS for your 24-pin motherboard, dual 8-pin GPU, triple 8-pin GPU, and the 12VHPWR GPU connector, letting you unify the design on your PC without the required extra cable management.

It also launched the Uni Fan SLV3 120 and the SLV3 LCD 120, which use the same wireless technology to connect to the controller. While you still need to run power cables to these fans, wireless control will reduce the clutter inside your PC case, making it easier to build, troubleshoot, and upgrade your PC in the future.

Lian Li wants you to clean up your PC builds

Lian Li also showcased its L-shaped EDGE PSU for dual-chamber cases and its HydroShift AiO line, which hides most of the tubing along the side of the radiator to reduce clutter inside your desktop. The company's products introduced at Computex 2024 seemingly want you to hide all wires and cables on your PC, but this must be the trend currently sweeping through the PC building community.

Lian Li has everything you need to build a clean desktop computer: dual-chambered cases, compatibility with back-connect motherboards, hidden AiO hoses, wireless ARGB controllers — what more can you ask for? And with the more affordable prices of some of its best cases, you can hide your power cables, even with a limited budget.