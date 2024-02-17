Lian Li launches L-shaped power supplies for dual-chamber PC cases

Lian Li has unveiled a new PSU lineup designed primarily for dual-chamber cases featuring vertical PSU mounts, like its O11 series. The new PSU lineup, dubbed the Edge series, features an L-shaped form factor with all the main power connectors mounted on the bottom rather than the side. Lian Li's goal with these new PSUs is to give builders easier access to the power connectors behind the PSU when mounted vertically.

Lian Li's design philosophy dramatically differs from most ordinary PSUs today. All of the main power connectors, including the ATX 24-pin, EPS 8-pin, PCIe supplementary power connectors, and miscellaneous power connectors (powering things like SATA or Molex adapters), have been moved to a bottom interface that juts out from the bottom of the PSU.

This new design reportedly improves cable accessibility — in chassis with vertical PSU mounts after builders build their PCs, making it easier to re-arrange cables that have already been plugged in. This is especially true of the power cables traditionally installed on the bottom row of connectors on a regular power supply. Lian Li's Edge series PSUs flip the orientation of these connectors, making it easy to access both rows of cables.

Lian Li has also implemented an internal USB hub into its new PSUs installed where the power connectors would typically be. These internal USB connectors are designed to expand the system's overall internal USB header count and power additional peripherals like RGB controllers, all-in-one liquid coolers, and fan controllers. These additional headers will be handy with motherboards that lack many USB 2.0 headers, which is usually the case with older low-end and mid-range motherboards.

The new Edge series will comprise four SKUs, featuring a 1300W flagship model, a 1000W version, and two 850W variants, one with sleeved cables and one without sleeved wires. (The 1300W and 1000W versions only come with sleeved cables.) Lian Li's new PSU lineup also has a native 12VHPWR power connector and cable for powering Nvidia's latest RTX 40 series GPUs.

Despite their elongated look, the PSU shroud has been shortened to accommodate the L-shaped design, so these units are still compatible with standard ATX PSU mounts. Release date and pricing have not been announced.