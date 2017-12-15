Thermaltake Releases One RGB Controller To Rule Them All

Thermaltake announced a new RGB controller designed to synchronize the company’s various RGB products with select motherboards from Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI.

The Thermaltake TT Sync Controller TT Premium Edition is a new nine-port LED hub that can connect with a large array of the company’s RGB products, including its Riing Plus RGB series fans, Pacific W4 Plus CPU waterblock, Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Plus transparent series GPU waterblocks, Pacific PR22-D5 Plus reservoir/pump combo, Pacific RL360 Plus RGB radiator, and Pacific Lumi Plus LED strips.

You can connect up to nine of the aforementioned products to the hub, and your Sync Controller can interface with an Asus, Gigabyte, or MSI-branded motherboard that features Aura Sync, RGB Fusion, or Mystic Light Sync, respectively. This makes it so that you can control all of your RGB lighting effects from a single program instead of being required to install Thermaltake’s Riing Plus RGB tool in conjunction with other software.

Synchronization has been a challenge for manufacturers of RGB products. If a consumer is looking to go all-in with RGB lighting and assembles a PC consisting of all-RGB components, getting them to work together can still be a bit of a problem, especially if you mix brands. In most cases, users would have to run multiple programs to get anywhere close to synchronizing the lights, and even that might not produce satisfactory results.

Thermaltake knows that its software is limited by hardware level access (it can’t control RGB USB peripherals or memory), but motherboard manufacturers have already figured out that part of the equation with their own respective RGB software. By creating a hub that allows existing Thermaltake RGB products to interface with motherboard-specific RGB software, Thermaltake is enabling a level of synchronization that was not previously available with its products and software.

The new Thermaltake TT Sync Controller TT Premium Edition is available now from the company’s website for $25.