MSI preps web-based RGB controls so you don't have to install bloatware on your PC

MSI has revealed the MSI PortalX, a web-based platform designed to enable owners of its hardware or peripherals to manage RGB lighting through their browsers. This development represents a step in the right direction; however, some implications may arise.

As computer users or enthusiasts, we have largely embraced RGB in our daily lives. While some consider it gaudy and others do not, RGB has become prevalent in many hardware-related products, including motherboards, graphics cards, power supplies, and peripherals. Users must install proprietary software on their systems to manage or occasionally turn off the RGB lighting if they aren't into it. Like many things, some software is well-designed and bug-free, while others can be bothersome. In any case, no one enjoys having bloatware on their systems, and MSI PortalX seeks to transform how users control RGB.

MSI PortalX is a web platform that requires only an Internet connection and a browser. You don't need to download software like MSI Center or the MSI Mystic Light utility. Upon accessing MSI PortalX, the platform will automatically detect all the compatible MSI devices connected to your system, including motherboards, graphics cards, cooling fans, gaming keyboards, and gaming mice.

However, MSI PortalX seems to support Windows at the moment, with no indication that MSI intends to offer support for other operating systems like Linux or macOS in the future. The company also didn't state which browsers are supported, but Microsoft Edge was used in MSI's screenshot, so we know at least that browser is compatible.

While eliminating the need for software installation is beneficial, there are notable drawbacks to using a web-based platform. For instance, a power outage or technical error could render MSI PortalX inaccessible since the service is hosted on MSI's servers. Additionally, there's uncertainty about how long MSI plans to support MSI PortalX. If the company ever decides to discontinue the service, we would once again go back to an app for our RGB requirements.

Another primary concern regarding MSI PortalX pertains to the security measures that MSI has put in place. Will they be sufficient to prevent breaches? MSI PortalX requires access to your system to detect the presence and type of MSI device installed. This certainly raises security concerns. Attackers can exploit MSI PortalX to compromise or gain control of the victim's system.

Recently, Corsair introduced the Corsair Firmware Update Utility, enabling users to update their firmware via a web-based platform. While this utility may seem somewhat basic compared to MSI PortalX, which offers comprehensive RGB control, it would not be surprising if Corsair ultimately developed a web-based version of its iCUE software.

MSI didn't provide a specific date for when MSI PortalX will be available and only asked its users to stay tuned.

