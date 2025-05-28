Lian Li releases 200 mm PCIe 5.0 riser cable, uses 180- to 90-degree angled connector for easy installs

High-end PC case maker Lian Li just released a new PCIe 5.0 riser cable, allowing users to vertically install their GPUs for a more aesthetic look within their case. According to Lian Li’s post on X (formerly Twitter), this riser cable is backward compatible with PCIe 4.0, PCIe 3.0, and PCIe 2.0, ensuring that it can be used even with older systems.

It also has a 180-degree to 90-degree connector, so you don’t have to worry about bending the cable this way and that to connect your GPU. Furthermore, its 200 mm length is just right, ensuring that you have enough length to reach your GPU without giving you a cable management headache.

Lian Li's PCI-e 5.0 Riser Cable is here! • up to 32Gb/s data rate• 200mm length with 180° to 90° angled connector,• Compatible with the Lian Li Universal and A3 Vertical GPU Kits, plus PCL-e 4.0 and 3.0 devices.Buy on: https://t.co/ou3Zmtz5Fm pic.twitter.com/GrKTDnWrgXMay 28, 2025

Despite adding extra copper between your GPU and motherboard, the performance impact should be negligible, as Lian Li claims that its riser supports data rates of up to 32 Gbps. It’s also compatible with both the Lian Li Universal Vertical GPU Kit and the A3-1 Vertical GPU Kit for the A3-mATX compact PC case we’ve previously reviewed, making it easier for you to upgrade your GPU when you’re using these cases and accessories.

The riser cable, with model code PW-PCI-520, is already listed on Amazon, but unfortunately, it’s marked as unavailable, so we don’t know how much it costs. The item is listed on Lian Li’s product pages, under the Others category, but the company does not list its price there, either. Hopefully, it will be within the same price range as other branded riser cables, which are around $70 to $80, making it easier for Lian Li’s fans to upgrade their PCs.

Most of Lian Li’s Upright GPU Kits also only come with a PCIe 4.0 riser cable, necessitating an extra purchase if you have some of the latest and most powerful GPUs. If you want to install your graphics card vertically and you have a Lian Li PC case, you can either get a universal vertical GPU kit with a PCIe 5.0 riser from another brand, wait for Lian Li to release a kit with a PCIe 5.0 riser, or swallow the cost and buy a riser on top of the kit you’re paying for.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.