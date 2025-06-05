HighPoint's Gen5 M.2 NVMe PCIe card is here — promises 50 GB/s+ speeds for less than $1,000

Speedy storage expert HighPoint has revealed product details and pricing for its new Rocket 7604A RAID add-in-card (AIC). As you might have guessed from the product name, this is a PCIe card which plugs into a spare slot in your PC’s motherboard to add NVMe SSD storage. Impressively, this particular PCIe Gen5 x16 M.2 NVMe card can fit up to four drives and deliver “50 GB/s+ of real world transfer speed.” Pricing seems keen, too, with the Rocket 7604A now available for $999.

Providing some context to HighPoint’s new Rocket 7604A RAID add-in-card performance and pricing is our recent coverage of Phison’s Apex RAID card demo from Computex 2025. One of those new M.2 toting PCIe cards from Apex could be loaded with up to 32 SSDs, and a setup delivered a blistering 113 GB/s in the exhibition floor demo.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HighPoint) (Image credit: HighPoint) (Image credit: HighPoint)

Key specs of HighPoint's solution appear to be in a more modest league, with its capacity for ‘just’ four M.2 SSDs, and its real-world performance of 50 GB/s or a little more. The theoretical max transfer rate for this AIC is up to 64 GB/s, with up to 12 Million IOPs. These stats might fall in the shadow of Phison's 32 SSD-toting Apex card, but would be just right, or even plenty, for some people or organizations wanting extra superfast onboard storage.

HighPoint has a couple of significant wins on its side, too. Firstly, its immediate availability and $999 price tag are laudable. In contrast, we were told at Computex that the Apex RAID card was coming in 30 days, and would be sold at $3,995 unpopulated.

Secondly, HighPoint’s Rocket 7604A RAID AIC is a pleasingly small device. Its single-slot width, 110mm height, and 167mm length make it easy to fit into many PCs. Those dimensions sound Mini ITX friendly, and no external power connector is required, as the slot will deliver plenty of juice for the maximum of four M.2 SSDs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HighPoint Rocket 7604A specifications Interface PCIe 5.0 x16 connector providing four lanes per-port SSD capacity Up to four M.2 (2242, 2260, 2280) drives, up to 32TB in total Performance Up to 64 GB/s and 12 Million IOPs Controller Broadcom’s 48-lane PCIe Gen5 PEX89048 wwitch RAID support Single, RAID 0, 1, 10 Cooling Ventilated bracket, heatsink with 8010 fan, and thermal pads supplied LEDs SSD access, plus color-coded status, and fault LEDs Management WebGUI, CLI, API package, and UEFI BIOS/HII Support Windows and Linux, no Arm platforms

Beyond the tech specs provided above, it is important to know that the hardware comes with comprehensive management and monitoring tools. Its full-coverage active cooling solution and provided M.2 thermal pads are claimed to “keep the performance-sapping threat of thermal throttling at bay.” We also think it is worth mentioning the easily administered OPAL SSC TCG based NVMe hardware encryption (SED) data security.

Hit the link in the intro for more details direct from HighPoint. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the best storage devices available for your PC, check out our extensive SSD buyer's guide.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.