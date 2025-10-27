Lenovo Legion devices running Linux set to get new 'Extreme' mode that fixes previously-broken power limits — only approved devices will be able to run the maximum performance mode

Lenovo Legion devices have different power profiles for controlling the performance of laptops and handhelds. Unfortunately, if you install Linux on these machines, the power profiles don't work correctly and often misreport their stats, causing stability issues. This has largely been a problem for the handhelds since they have to run on battery, where controlling wattage is crucial for a pleasant experience. But now, as reported by Phoronix, it seems like there's finally a fix coming.

Derek Clark, an independent developer who's done a lot for Linux support on Legion devices, has just pushed a patch series that adds proper support for an "Extreme" mode. If approved, only devices that are explicitly verified would be able to run this profile, ensuring users don't encounter bugs on lower-end or thermally-constrained units. To understand this a bit better, let's dial back and add a bit of context.

On Linux, the performance modes are handled by the Lenovo WMI GameZone driver, which is what translates Lenovo's firmware controls to the OS. Only certain models are designed to run the Extreme power profile because it sets the PPT/SPL values as high as possible, which would stress the cooling systems and, more importantly, destroy your battery life. Oftentimes, the CPU would consume power beyond what the battery can safely provide, so it's really only meant for plugged-in use.

"This series adds a new "extreme" platform profile mode and uses it for the lenovo-wmi-gamezone driver. It also prevents bugs that are being reported by some users by switching the current deny list to an allow list... These users will still be able to set extreme mode using the Fn+Q keyboard chord, so no functionality is lost. Currently no models have been validated with extreme mode," messaged Derek in his patch admission thread.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 software on Windows

Despite being such a sensitive setting, the BIOS on some Legion devices would incorrectly report that they support Extreme mode when they very much don't. Since these devices are meant to run Windows by default, Lenovo's own utilities and software can communicate with the OS to avoid any mishaps — a luxury not afforded by Linux, where it would often be tricked into thinking the other way.

This would result in a conflict where turning on Extreme mode actually meant that you were just running the Performance mode and, in turn, using the so-called Performance mode would resort to the Balanced Mode, which led many to (falsely) dismiss it altogether. This is what Derek's proposed patch addresses; it fixes the profiles, adding support for a proper Extreme mode but keeps it disabled by default.

That's because no device is currently validated to run Extreme mode on Linux, likely due to insufficient testing and prior user complaints. Previously, the firmware would rely on a "deny list" that would ensure models not rated for the Extreme power profile wouldn't get an option for it, which is what was causing so many misreports. Derek switched this to an "allow list" instead, so only machines that are verified can run it.

Accordingly, all Lenovo Legion devices on Linux should soon be able to enjoy correct power profiles, and perhaps by the time the patch is approved, there will be some models on the Extreme mode allow list as well. Linux is becoming a great place to game, especially for lower-end devices and handhelds that benefit from efficiency, as seen in our recent coverage of the ROG Xbox Ally X running Bazzite.

