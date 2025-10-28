Nearly 90% of Windows Games now run on Linux, latest data shows — as Windows 10 dies, gaming on Linux is more viable than ever

The viability of Linux as a gaming platform has come on leaps and bounds in recent years due to the sterling work of WINE and Proton developers, among others, and interest in hardware like the Steam Deck. However, the most recent stats from ProtonDB (via Boiling Steam) highlight that we are edging towards a magnificent milestone. The latest distilled data shows that almost 90% of Windows games now run on Linux.

Having nine in ten Windows games accessible in a new Linux install is quite an achievement. The milestone comes as we see computer users flocking to other platforms during the transition from the Windows 10 to 11 eras. Of course, the underlying data isn’t quite so simple as the headline stat. There are different degrees of compatibility gamers must consider when checking if their favorite Windows games work on Linux distros like Mint, Zorin, Bazzite, or even SteamOS.

The above chart relies on Boiling Steam’s five definitions of playability, but these aren’t a million miles from the Steam Deck ratings Valve dishes out. The main difference seems to be that Boiling Steam doesn’t seem to care whether Steam Deck performance is a gaming-limiting factor. So, in a way, its ratings are perhaps more useful to desktop and laptop PC users who typically have systems that easily outpace a Steam Deck.

Boiling Steam platinum (green) rank denotes games that run perfectly, out of the box. Gold (light green) requires just minor tweaks. Silver (yellow) games are playable but have some imperfections. Borked (dark red) games simply refuse to launch. Lastly, Bronze (red) titles exist in the murky water between silver and borked.

Looking at the chart trends, we see an encouraging growth in the number of new releases that are platinum (green) rated, and a thinning down of the red/dark red zone. Developers will, of course, benefit from more hardware being able to play their games with few if any wrinkles, so there must be an incentive to spend at least a little time checking a new Windows game on Linux, or the Steam Deck specifically.

On the flip side, there are some popular titles that don’t look like they will be becoming Linux-friendly anytime soon. The well-known compatibility issues with various anti-cheat technology platforms look set to persist, for now. Moreover, Boiling Steam notes that other devs just seem to be averse to non-Windows gamers. There is quite a bit that can be done with those non-intentionally stubborn games, though. We’d recommend researching community-driven Linux compatibility tips and tweaks for your favorite games.

