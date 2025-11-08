New DirectX7 emulation tool brings more games to Steam Deck, SteamOS, and other Linux distros through Vulkan, with caveats

Not all DirectX 7 games will work with D7VK emulation.

Unreal Tournament
DirectX emulation is the way Linux gamers are running Windows-only games on Linux OSes, thanks to tools such as DXVK. But up until now, DXVK has only supported DirectX 8 and newer. That is now changing; an independent developer has taken up the work of creating their own DirectX 7-to-Vulkan emulation tool, dubbed D7VK (via Phoronix).

D7VK is a spin-off of DXVK, which uses DXVK's DirectX 9 emulation backend and Wine's DDRAW implementation (for Linux, specifically) to create a "minimal d3d7-on-d3d9" implementation. This makes D7VK a two-stage translation layer that translates DX7 calls to DX9 calls, then translates those DX9 calls to Vulkan.

  • Amdlova
    Some games even with windows xp 32bits have some kind of issue. I use the dxvoodoo2 to make more compatible.

    Some direct-x 6 games only works with voodoo and mambo jambo shanigams...
  • ezst036
    Its so wonderful to see Microsoft's gaming empire slowly crumble right before its eyes.

    Shortly before Valve announced its foray into Linux gaming a little over a decade ago, if people would have said "When Linux comes to make its heavy inroads into the desktop, it will be gaming where Linux does this" nobody would've believed that.

    Yet here it is. Gaming is where Linux is slowly, slowly but surely taking down Windows. Just recently Linux marked 3% on the Steam survey and it wasn't all that long ago that Linux first crossed over 2%. The trend line has a distinct direction: up.
