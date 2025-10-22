ROG Xbox Ally runs better on Linux than the Windows it ships with — new test shows up to 32% higher FPS, with more stable framerates and quicker sleep resume times
Jury's still out on Microsoft's optimization.
Even though the value proposition was put in the backseat, Microsoft and Asus took a step in the right direction for PC handhelds with the new ROG Xbox Ally, especially with the work done to optimize Windows and create the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE). By turning off unnecessary background tasks and disabling much of the telemetry, the team was able to squeeze out more FPS without upping the power limits — all while sporting a polished, console-like UI. Turns out, the hardware is actually capable of even more than that, courtesy of Linux, of course.
In a not-so-scientific benchmark conducted by YouTuber Cyber Dopamine, the Rog Xbox Ally managed to perform better without Windows, the operating system it ships with out of the box. Cyber installed Bazzite, a popular Linux distro for handhelds built specifically to offer that console-esque, seamless experience. Visually, Bazzite looks identical to SteamOS because it uses Steam's Big Picture Mode as its main launcher. It also behaves similarly, but has its own custom menus and settings for customizing things like power profiles (which override Asus' built-in ones).
When testing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Cyber noticed a shockingly significant jump in FPS, with Linux generating ~32% more FPS compared to Windows. This trend follows at lower wattages, albeit with less noticeable differences, and the delta actually plateaus in Hogwarts Legacy to the point that both Bazzite and the Xbox FSE offer the same FPS at 13W. That being said, those frame rates are much more consistent on Linux, according to Cyber, who shows that the FPS graph on Windows fluctuates regularly, while staying mostly flat on Bazzite.
Game
Power Mode
Windows (Xbox FSE) FPS
Linux (Bazzite) FPS
Difference
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
17W
47
62
+15 FPS (+31.91%)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
13W
35
37
+2 FPS (+5.71%)
Hogwarts Legacy
17W
50
62
+12 FPS (+24.00%)
Hogwarts Legacy
35W
60
65
+5 FPS (+8.33%)
Hogwarts Legacy
13W
38
37
−1 FPS (−2.63%)
Average FPS gain (Linux vs Windows)
+6.6 FPS (+13.47%)
So, not only do you get higher frame rates, but those frames stay stable. On top of all this, Cyber highlights that waking up the Xbox Ally from its sleep state is instantaneous on Bazzite, similar to how it's on the Steam Deck. On Windows, however, it takes up to 40 seconds for the handheld to actually go into its sleep state with the fans turned off, and then a good ~15 seconds to come back on. Cyber compares a handheld to a book, arguing that you should be able to get into it without having to wait or think about any issues, like the controller sometimes becoming unresponsive on Windows.
Fascinatingly, Xbox Ally's release of Bazzite was being patched as Cyber was testing it. Our host would play a game, hop around the OS, fiddle with some settings, and report back any bug to "Antheus" (part of the dev team), who would then write new code for it live and quickly push the update in real time. Bazzite devs took bug-fixing to an entirely new level and made the end-user experience better for all Rog Xbox Ally owners. Even if you don't want to always stay inside Bazzite — for instance, when playing Battlefield 6 that requires anticheat — you can just dual-boot back into Windows and enjoy the best of both worlds.
You can also easily create a local user, no need to hack your OS, like on current W11.
It can be used in desktop mode too, so you can install it in your laptop or desktop PC and use it as your normal main OS.
even "optimizing" windows would be worse than Linux.
Windows has a lot mroe stuff running and using resources even at the basic fucntion level....Linux on other hand is much more optimized and streamlined so more resources for application/game as well as less hoops to go throguh which both impact performance.
Just you wait... Seated... And I hope the seat is comfortable.
Heh.
Regards.
Having said that, the Xbox game launcher looks easier to use with other stores. Linking Epic and Microsoft store to the SteamOS launcher isn't as seamless and requires following a guide.
It's a form of cognitive dissonance because of the performance. Performance, performance, performance. Not only are you being monetized into the product, but also all that spyware is eating up your CPU cycles and memory gigabytes. The real world result is when you uninstall Windows and install Linux. You get more frame rates because you're not using your computer to power spyware. See, these things relate. They aren't separate disparate islands located in two different oceans. They're the same thing.
Spyware = less performance.
And then go look at the video.
Under linux the CPU runs 1Ghz faster and the GPU runs at twice the speed,
it's either because he screwed something up or because he wanted clickbait.