At 39% off, Samsung's 4TB EVO Plus for $199 might be the best Amazon Prime SSD storage deal going — 5 cents per GB blowout ends in less than 24 hours

If you're looking to drastically expand your PC storage with a new SSD, or you're looking for the primary drive in a new PC build, then this Samsung EVO Plus SSD deal could be for you. Right now, you can score the 4TB SSD for just $199 at Amazon, making it one of the cheapest 4TB drives available right now, thanks to a new, lowest-ever price.

With excellent all-around performance and good power efficiency, our only questions about this drive's credentials were its price at launch, but at a whopping 39% off, this drive is hard to ignore.

Save 39% Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 4TB: was $327.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is an interesting drive with PCIe behavior that skirts the border between Gen 4.0 and Gen 5.0. Use 4 lanes in PCIe Gen 4x4, or 2 pipelines in Gen 5x2 on a newer PCIe Gen 5.0 device. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,250/7,250 MB/s, this is a fast drive. And it's single-sided and power-efficient, making it great for use in a laptop or desktop.

As you can read in our Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD review, the Plus variant rights many of the wrongs of the original 990 EVO. In our testing, it scored well against drives like the Crucial P310, and crucially, it's faster than the old 990 Evo. With on-paper sequential speeds of 7,250 MB/s and 6,300 MB/s for read and write, respectively, this won't be breaking any speed records for the fastest SSD around, but it's a very solid all-rounder.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 990 EVO Plus features Samsung 236-Layer (V8) TLC flash memory, Samsung Piccolo controller, and comes with a 5-year warranty. In a world where AI expansion is threatening to render SSD and HDD sales obsolete, this Prime Big Deal Day event is a very enticing deal. If you're still looking for a great SSD, the best Prime Day SSD deals currently include the Samsung 9100 Pro and 990 Pro models, so a more performant model (that will inevitably cost a bit more) could be the solution you're looking for.

In reality, however, you'll struggle to find a better all-rounder at this price right now.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.