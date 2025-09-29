Get a 4TB Crucial P310 SSD for just 5 cents per gigabyte — PCIe 4.0 drive is available now with heatsink for $202

A high-capacity SSD ensures that you have plenty of room for your game library, photo and video backups, and creative projects without constantly worrying about running out of space. For those who are planning to build a new PC or expand their storage on an existing PC, we recommend grabbing the Crucial P310 PCIe Gen4 SSD, which is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon.

The 2TB model is on sale and is priced at $112, which is down from its regular price of $150. If you want even more space, then the 4TB is worth considering at $202, down from $283. Notably, this is the 2280 form-factor variant of the Crucial P310, and the included heatsink should help in avoiding any thermal throttling issues.

Crucial P310 4TB with heatsink: was $283 now $202 at Amazon The Crucial P310 M.2-2280 SSD features a heatsink for improved cooling. Using a Phison E27T controller and 232-layer Micron QLC NAND-flash memory, the P310 has sequential read/write speeds of 7,100/6,000 MB/s and 1,000K/1,200K IOPS with an endurance TBW of 220TB.

Crucial P310 2TB with heatsink: was $150 now $112 at Amazon The Crucial P310 M.2-2280 SSD features a heatsink for improved cooling. Using a Phison E27T controller and 232-layer Micron QLC NAND-flash memory, the P310 has sequential read/write speeds of 7,100/6,000 MB/s and 1,000K/1,200K IOPS with an endurance TBW of 220TB.

As per the company, the Crucial P310 offers sequential read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s and up to 6,000 MB/s sequential write speeds. It uses the Phison E27T controller along with Micron’s 232-layer QLC NAND, and in our testing, it managed to beat most of the older QLC drives and value TLC options in synthetic benchmark tests. The SSD is suitable as a primary-boot drive and for everyday tasks thanks to its impressive responsiveness and speed.

The P310 does struggle with sustained performance once its pSLC cache fills up. After around 400 GB of writes, its write speeds drop down to around 337 MB/s, which is not terrible for a QLC drive, but lower than many TLC SSDs under similar stress. In terms of power efficiency, the SSD performs really well as thermals stay under control and power draw is fairly low, making it well-suited for thin and portable machines with limited airflow. Crucial also offers a five-year limited warranty on the drive, giving buyers some extra peace of mind despite the trade-offs that come with its QLC design.

Overall, if you are looking for a fast and speedy SSD with plenty of space, this deal should not be missed.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.